Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 30-39

#33 OLB Jose Ramirez: Ramirez was the last of the Buccaneers' eight draft picks in April, but that doesn't mean he's a total longshot to find playing time in 2023. The Bucs know that a team can never have enough quality edge rushers in their rotation, and their looking to flesh that spot out behind Shaq Barrett (who's returning from an Achilles tendon tear), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson. The former Eastern Michigan standout has a natural feel for rushing the passer and a good burst off the line. He's a bit undersized (6-2, 242) for an edge rusher, but that profile could also make him an asset on special teams. Ramirez can use his first NFL camp to convince the Buccaneers to keep an extra man for the edge rotation and to try to find a role in the kick-and-coverage game.

#34 S Nolan Turner: After Winfield and presumed strong safety starter Ryan Neal, the Buccaneers have a safety depth chart consisting of four players who have combined to appear in five NFL games. (Versatile defensive backs like Delaney and Hayes do offer a couple more potential options at safety.) Those five games all belong to Turner, a 2022 undrafted free agent out of Clemson who spent most of his rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad but was called up on occasion to help the team weather injuries. While he entered his rookie camp facing the presumed long adds that face most undrafted players, his second camp opens with him in a prominent reserve spot on the safety depth chart. The goal for him is obvious: Take advantage of that opportunity, while also showing that he has value on special teams.

#35 CB Jamel Dean: In the run-up to the NFL's 2023 free agency period, Dean was considered one of the best, if not the best, cornerback likely to hit the market. Given the Buccaneers' precarious salary cap situation, that led many to believe he would be leaving Tampa to land a big deal elsewhere. Instead, Dean and the Buccaneers were able to come together to keep Dean in the fold and give him the lucrative deal he had earned. Dean, who combines 4.3 speed with enviable size for the position, earned that deal despite "only" intercepting seven passes over his first four seasons, with no more than two in any one campaign. There are, of course, plenty of other metrics that display his value, such as the Next Gen Stats note that Dean has allowed the fewest yards per target (5.7) of any outside cornerback in the NFL since 2019. That said, Dean and the other members of the Bucs' secondary are focused on getting more turnovers in 2023. In the offseason, Dean said that involved creating more opportunities for interceptions by getting the quarterback to throw into the spots where they want him to throw. He'll have plenty of chances to work on that in training camp.

#36 CB Don Gardner: Gardner came to the Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of I-AA South Dakota State, so landing a spot on the practice squad and keeping it all season (also playing in one game after a practice squad elevation), was a very good first step for him in his NFL journey. A good second step was re-signing with the team on a new two-year deal in January, affording him an opportunity to go through an entire offseason program and then get another shot in training camp. Given that there are only three returning players on the Bucs' cornerback depth chart, the fourth, fifth and possibly sixth spots appear to be a wide-open competition. Any player hoping to win one of those spots almost certainly has to be a contributor on special teams, so creating a role in that part of his game and continuing to hone the skills that made him a I-AA All-American would be a good objective for Delaney.

#37 CB Anthony Chesley: Chesley would appear to be in a similar situation as Gardner, given that he spent most of last season on the Bucs' practice squad and was then re-signed in January. However, Chesley did receive a promotion to the active roster in December and between that and practice squad elevations he played in seven games, even drawing 17 snaps on defense. He also played in 12 games for the Texans and Colts before arriving in Tampa and had 86 defensive snaps in Indianapolis in 2021. What's most notable about Chesley's numbers during his seven regular season games last summer was the 110 snaps on special teams, which was 56% of the total in those contests. That indicates that when he had a helmet on he was definitely considered an asset in that part of the game. So, like Gardner, impressing in that arena, particularly during the preseason games, could be a prominent goal for this former Coastal Carolina standout.

#38 CB Derrek Pitts: What's true for Gardner and Chesley is doubly so for Pitts, who will try to follow those two by first getting a foothold in the NFL, most likely by showing he can help on special teams. The good news for Pitts is that he was no stranger to those duties in college, where he played at West Virginia, Marshall and finally North Carolina State. Among his accomplishments in that phase of the game was a blocked field goal that he returned for a touchdown. As a corner, Pitts will likely be looking to improve his ball skills after picking off just three passes in 50 collegiate games.