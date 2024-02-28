 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Feb 28, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

mikeevans

Since Mike Evans has essentially never had a down year over a decade in the NFL, comparing his 2023 season to any of his previous campaigns may not tell us much. That said, Evans turned 30 shortly before the start of last season, and where that may have led some onlookers to expect a drop in his output, quite the opposite proved true. Evans' 1,255 receiving yards were his most since 2018 and his 13 touchdown grabs tied for the league lead. He even had his highest per-catch yardage total since 2019.

That also proved to be the last season in the lengthy extension he signed with the Buccaneers in 2018. Evans pushed to get a new deal done with the only NFL team he has known to date in the summer, but when that didn't happen he chose to shelve the topic until after the season's conclusion. Thus, there is the possibility that Evans will test the unrestricted free agency market for the first time in his illustrious career.

It seems obvious that Evans is a high priority for the Buccaneers as they seek to navigate a tight salary cap situation while keeping their most productive players in the building. Just as obvious is that Evans is a fan favorite in Tampa, and deservedly so. After his 10th straight outstanding season seemed to erase any doubt that he will eventually land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the question now is will he join the likes of Lee Roy Selmon, Derrick Brooks and Rondé Barber as Canton residents who spent their entire careers with the Buccaneers?

Evans is one of 18 players from Tampa Bay's 2023 roster who could become unrestricted free agents on March 13, and it's not likely the team will be able to retain all of them for the 2024 season. Priorities on that list will be set and pursued. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2024 Free Agent Focus rundown:

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we will continue today with the most accomplished offensive player in Buccaneers history.

Player: Mike Evans

Position: Wide Receiver

Age at the Start of the 2024 Season: 31

Experience: Entering 11th NFL season

How Acquired: Drafted in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Previous Contract(s): As a first-round draft pick since the 2011 CBA, Evans got the standard four-year contract with a fifth-year team option. The Buccaneers did exercise that fifth-year option during the 2017 offseason but before it took effect in 2018, Evans signed a five-year extension that covered the 2018-23 seasons. Over the years, he agreed to restructurings of that deal multiple times in order to create cap space.

Rank in Pro Football Focus **Top 200 NFL Free Agents** for 2023: 13th. PFF comment: "Another starting quarterback in Tampa Bay? Another 1,000-yard season from Mike Evans. The record-setting 10th straight season to start a career with 1,000-plus yards is one thing, but an 83.9 receiving grade with double-digit touchdowns for the third time in four years is extraordinary."

2023 Performance: As noted above, Evans showed no signs of slowing down as he crossed into his 30s, leading the Buccaneers with 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while snaring 79 passes and averaging 15.9 yards per grab. He tied Miami's Tyreek Hill for the most touchdown catches in 2023 and ranked ninth in the league in receiving yards.

Evans also led the Buccaneers with 195 receiving yards during the team's two-game postseason run, catching 11 passes, averaging 17.7 yards per snag and scoring one of the team's six touchdowns.

Evans scored at least one touchdown in 12 of the Bucs' 19 games, playoffs included. He had three more 100-yard receiving games in the regular season, also scoring in each of those three contests, and the Bucs won all of them. Evans averaged 73.8 receiving yards per game, nearly identical to his career per-game mark, and topped 50 in 11 of 17 contests.

Career Accomplishments: Evans has been in the NFL for 10 seasons and famously has ended each one of them with more than 1,000 receiving yards. That's far and away the record for most such seasons to start a carer (Randy Moss is second with six) and it's also just one behind Jerry Rice's record of 11 straight at any point in player's career. With 14, Rice is the only player in NFL history with more 1,000-yard receiving seasons than Evans, who is currently tied for Moss for second. Evans has joined a trio of Hall of Famers – Rice, Moss and Marvin Harrison – as the only players ever to surpass 11,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns over their first 10 seasons.

With his 13 touchdown catches in 2023, Evans methodically climbed up the NFL's all-time list in that category. He'll head into 2024 ranked 13th on that list with 94, and the only active player ahead of him is the Raiders' Davante Adams, with 95. Evans will need just six more touchdown grabs to crack the top 10, which seems well within his reach given that he's only finished a season with fewer than six TDs on two occasions.

Evans is the Buccaneers' all-time leader in receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680), touchdown receptions (94), overall touchdowns (95) and 100-yard receiving games (36…plus four more in the postseason). He needs just 15 more points to add the Bucs' all-time scoring lead to his collection. Evans is the most accomplished offensive player in Tampa Bay's franchise history and he seems certain to be the first player on that side of the ball who played the majority of his career with the Buccaneers to make it into the Hall of Fame.

Other Potential Free Agent Wide Receivers: Tee Higgins (Bengals), Michael Pittman (Colts), Marquise Brown (Cardinals), Calvin Ridley (Jaguars), Darnell Mooney (Bears), Gabe Davis (Bills), Odell Beckham Jr. (Ravens), Tyler Boyd (Bengals), Curtis Samuel (Commanders), Kendrick Bourne (Patriots), D.J. Chark (Panthers), Michael Thomas (Saints), Josh Reynolds (Lions)

Top Wide Receiver Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington), Brian Thomas (LSU), Troy Franklin (Oregon), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Tez Walker (North Carolina), Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Keon Coleman (Florida State), Xavier Worthy (Texas), Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington), Devontez Walker (North Carolina), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), Roman Wilson (Michigan), Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Carl Nassib

OLB Carl Nassib, who has 16.0 sacks in 42 games as a Buccaneer and 9.5 sacks in his other 57 NFL outings, is one of three edge rushers from Tampa Bay's 2022 squad set to become free agents on Wednesday afternoon
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Logan Ryan

Veteran safety Logan Ryan missed the middle of his debut season in Tampa with a foot injury but was a significant part of the Bucs' defensive schemes when healthy…He's due to become a free agent on Wednesday
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Akiem Hicks

Twelfth-year veteran Akiem Hicks, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last June and made a clear impact against the run when healthy, is one of five defensive linemen from the 2022 roster set to hit free agency next week
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Sean Murphy-Bunting

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is one of three defensive backs from the Buccaneers' 2019 draft who are set to become unrestricted free agents on March 15
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

Veteran DL Will Gholston has quietly put together a solid decade of productive football for the Buccaneers but is now one of eight core defenders on the team who could hit free agency later this month
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Edwards

Safety Mike Edwards, who has a well-deserved reputation as a ball hawk, could potentially hit free agency in March after starting a career-high 12 games in 2022
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Anthony Nelson

OLB Anthony Nelson, who tied for second on the Bucs' defense in 2022 with 5.5 sacks, is one of six players from the team's 2019 draft who are currently positioned to hit free agency in March
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Lavonte David

If the Buccaneers and long-running team captain Lavonte David can agree on a fourth contract between them, David could join a very select list of players who spent their first 12 seasons in Tampa

Latest Headlines

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round
Advertising