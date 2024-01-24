2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

The conclusion of the 2023 slate for the Tampa bay Buccaneers ushers in the annual mock draft craze. The 2024 NFL Draft is three months away and during that span, endless speculation from NFL pundits will monopolize the internet as to where players in the 2024 draft class could potentially land based on a myriad of factors. Guesses will begin to surface regarding which names Roger Goodell will read from the podium during the first round. See the full list of draft predictions for the Buccaneers below at pick 26:

NFL.com

Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Comments: Mike Evans' age (will turn 31 before next season) and impending free agency pushes WR1 to the top of the Buccaneers' needs list. Coleman is a pass-catching phenom with outstanding ball skills and leaping ability.

CBS Sports

Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Comments: The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles need more youthful outside pass-rushing talent. Verse pieced together back-to-back awesome seasons at Florida State after transferring there before the 2022 season.

The Draft Network

Pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Comments: Quinyon Mitchell is a high-upside corner with excellent foot quickness and fluidity. He had tremendous production last year and will be a riser throughout the draft process.

PFF

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Comments: The Buccaneers' edge defender unit ranks 20th in sacks, 28th in pressures and 28th in pass-rush win percentage this season. Latu would quickly help change those figures.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Edge Bralen Trice, Washington