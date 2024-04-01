2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Excitement builds as the NFL Draft nears. Later this month, names will be called from the podium as the future for every club changes. Free agency acquisitions and Combine performances have prompted shifts on mock drafts in the height of speculation season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed key pending unrestricted free agents including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David and tagged Antoine Winfield Jr. Here is a rundown of predictions from a variety of outlets on who the Bucs could select at pick 26 overall:
NFL.com
- Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Comments: The loss of Shaq Barrett opens a hole at pass rusher, and Robinson could jump right into the mix with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby to create some great third-down potential. The Bucs also ask their ends to work from a two-point stance and drop into coverage; Chop has the athleticism to do that.
CBS Sports
- Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Comments: Bryant McFadden -- The Buccaneers replenish the pass rush with Chop Robinson coming in after Shaquil Barrett signed with the Dolphins.
The Draft Network
- Pick: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- Comments: Speed, speed, and more speed. The Buccaneers have locked up Baker Mayfield for a few more years and I think they continue to add offensive pieces around him. Xavier Worthy put his speed on display at the NFL Combine but it's also all over his film. Worthy should give the Buccaneers another dynamic receiving option and make this offense dangerous.
PFF
- Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Comments: The Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions at the beginning of the 2024 league year and now have a bit of a void opposite Jamel Dean, so Wiggins would immediately step in as a long, smooth athlete at cornerback. We'll hear about Wiggins' slender frame in the pre-draft process — he weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL scouting combine — but he battled well with Florida State wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, who are both big, physical players.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: OL Graham Barton, Duke
- Comments: There are multiple pressing needs on defense (edge rusher, linebacker, corner), but the Bucs need upgrades at both left guard and center if they want to be more effective on offense in 2024 and beyond. Barton can play all five positions up front, making him the ideal fit for whichever spot Tampa Bay isn't able to fill in free agency.