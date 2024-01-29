2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

The 2024 NFL Draft is three months away and as is customary, mock drafts have begun to monopolize the internet across the NFL news landscape. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the Divisional Round to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field and outlets have begun to speculate on who the Bucs will take in the first round with pick 26. Here is a list of predictions for Tampa Bay in the first round:

NFL.com

Pick: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Comments: I love Rakestraw's toughness and competitiveness. He fits the Bucs' mold with Todd Bowles.

CBS Sports

Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Comments: Mike Evans has played out the final year of his contract. Baker Mayfield is expected to return next season, but there has been less speculation about Evans, who produced his 10th 1,000 receiving yards season in as many years. The selection of Brian Thomas Jr. provides Tampa Bay with some salary cap relief while retaining a supreme talent at the position.

The Draft Network

Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Comments: Mike Evans' future in Tampa legitimately hangs in the balance. If general manager Jason Licht wants to round out his offense with another big-bodied downfield threat, Florida State's Keon Coleman fits the bill. Coleman is a different receiver than Evans, but his exceptional leaping ability and ball skills would mesh well with Baker Mayfield's gunslinger mentality.

PFF

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Comments: The Buccaneers' edge defender unit ranks 20th in sacks, 28th in pressures and 28th in pass-rush win percentage this season. Latu would quickly help change those figures.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State