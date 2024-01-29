2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

The 2024 NFL Draft is three months away and as is customary, mock drafts have begun to monopolize the internet across the NFL news landscape. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the Divisional Round to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field and outlets have begun to speculate on who the Bucs will take in the first round with pick 26. Here is a list of predictions for Tampa Bay in the first round:
NFL.com
Pick: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Comments: I love Rakestraw's toughness and competitiveness. He fits the Bucs' mold with Todd Bowles.
CBS Sports
Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Comments: Mike Evans has played out the final year of his contract. Baker Mayfield is expected to return next season, but there has been less speculation about Evans, who produced his 10th 1,000 receiving yards season in as many years. The selection of Brian Thomas Jr. provides Tampa Bay with some salary cap relief while retaining a supreme talent at the position.
The Draft Network
Pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Comments: Mike Evans' future in Tampa legitimately hangs in the balance. If general manager Jason Licht wants to round out his offense with another big-bodied downfield threat, Florida State's Keon Coleman fits the bill. Coleman is a different receiver than Evans, but his exceptional leaping ability and ball skills would mesh well with Baker Mayfield's gunslinger mentality.
PFF
Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Comments: The Buccaneers' edge defender unit ranks 20th in sacks, 28th in pressures and 28th in pass-rush win percentage this season. Latu would quickly help change those figures.
Sports Illustrated
Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
Comments: Veteran Shaq Barrett hasn't been the same player since he tore his Achilles, and the Bucs could move on from him this offseason for salary cap reasons. They'll need another explosive edge rusher to pair with rookie stud YaYa Diaby, and Robinson might have the best get-off of any edge defender in this class.