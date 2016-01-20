3 Bucs Named Top Position Coaches by PFF

Check out photos of the new assistant coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus published their selections for the top position coaches in the NFL. Three Buccaneers coaches were among those selected by the website. Of those three, two are recent additions to Dirk Koetter's staff.
Tim Spencer was selected by PFF as the best running backs coach in the league in 2015 while Nate Kaczor (special teams) and Jay Hayes (defensive line) were both listed as honorable mention.
Spencer helped Doug Martin rush for 1,402 yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. But the Bucs' No. 2 running back, Charles Sims, also had a productive season, leading all running backs in yards per touch.
"With a rookie quarterback, you need to relieve some of the pressure by running the ball, and as the run-blocking fell away, it appeared the runners just got stronger," PFF wrote. "A 65 percent increase in running back yards, despite the aforementioned decline in blocking, is enough in itself, but throw in a 40 percent increase in running back receiving yards and a huge improvement in pass protection, and Spencer became our clear winner."
On Tuesday, Kaczor and Hayes were both formally announced to be joining the Bucs' staff after the pair spent 2015 with Tennessee and Cincinnati, respectively. Under Kaczor, the Titans averaged 47.4 yards per punt, the fourth-most in the league. The Bengals saw two players reach double-digit sacks in 2015 under Hayes, becoming the only team in the league to do so.
Since Dirk Koetter was formally promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, he's brought in five coaches: Mike Smith (defensive coordinator), Jon Hoke (secondary), Mark Duffner (linebackers), along with Kaczor and Hayes. Koetter said that most of his offensive staff from 2015 would be retained for this season.
Smith is set to meet with the media for the first time as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator at 1 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on Buccaneers.com and on the Bucs' mobile app.
