3 Bucs Named Top Position Coaches by PFF

Spencer helped Doug Martin rush for 1,402 yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. But the Bucs' No. 2 running back, Charles Sims, also had a productive season, leading all running backs in yards per touch.

"With a rookie quarterback, you need to relieve some of the pressure by running the ball, and as the run-blocking fell away, it appeared the runners just got stronger," PFF wrote. "A 65 percent increase in running back yards, despite the aforementioned decline in blocking, is enough in itself, but throw in a 40 percent increase in running back receiving yards and a huge improvement in pass protection, and Spencer became our clear winner."