3 Free Agents to Watch as Camp Approaches

DE Dwight Freeney
The Buccaneers knew that they needed to bolster their pass-rush this offseason and they did just that, signing coveted free agent Robert Ayers and drafting talented pass-rusher Noah Spence in the second round. Perhaps the most intriguing free agent still on the market is also a pass-rusher and could be a welcome addition to Tampa Bay. Freeney played a limited number of snaps last season in mostly obvious passing situations, but flashed the skills that once made him one of the best defensive ends in the league. Freeney picked up eight sacks in 2015 despite appearing in just 11 games and starting none. The thought of a pass-rush package with Freeney and Spence on the edge and Ayers sliding inside alongside Gerald McCoy is enough to make some of the best offensive coordinators lose sleep.
WR James Jones
The Buccaneers have depth at the wide receiver position, but they're still a young group. Between Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, the Bucs know who their starters on the outside will be. Adam Humphries, Donteea Dye, Kenny Bell and Louis Murphy, among others, will be competing for the third slot. So why take a look at Jones? For starters – he caught eight touchdown passes last year, which were twice as many as any Buccaneer. He also brings nine years of experience, which is more than Evans, Humphries, Dye and Bell have combined. If the price is right, keep an eye on Jones to find a home during camp.
G Jahri Evans
Evans was once the highest-paid guard in the league and the fact that he's still a free agent tells us that he's hoping for more money than teams are will to pay. From an on-field standpoint, Evans could be an excellent fit for the Buccaneers at left guard, filling in for Logan Mankins after he retired this spring. The Bucs brought in J.R. Sweezy, who is likely slated to take that slot, plus the team has a versatile swing lineman in Kevin Pamphile. But the thought of replacing one Pro Bowler with another will be enticing. Only if the price is right, though.