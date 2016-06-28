3 Free Agents to Watch as Camp Approaches

The Buccaneers knew that they needed to bolster their pass-rush this offseason and they did just that, signing coveted free agent Robert Ayers and drafting talented pass-rusher Noah Spence in the second round. Perhaps the most intriguing free agent still on the market is also a pass-rusher and could be a welcome addition to Tampa Bay. Freeney played a limited number of snaps last season in mostly obvious passing situations, but flashed the skills that once made him one of the best defensive ends in the league. Freeney picked up eight sacks in 2015 despite appearing in just 11 games and starting none. The thought of a pass-rush package with Freeney and Spence on the edge and Ayers sliding inside alongside Gerald McCoy is enough to make some of the best offensive coordinators lose sleep.