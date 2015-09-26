3 Keys to Beating the Houston Texans

1. Make them throw the ball.

The Texans have thrown 105 passes in their first two games, the most of any team in the league, and they've lost both contests. Between Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer, the Texans' quarterbacks have a combined passer rating of 68.7, the second-worst of any team in the NFL. With so many passing attempts, the Texans have not been able to establish the run; the team's 44 attempts are the seventh-fewest after two games. The formula of shutting down the run and forcing the Texans to air the ball out has proven to be successful thus far.

2. Account for the pass-rush.

A simple suggestion here could be "slow down J.J. Watt," but that's much easier said than done. In fact, the extra attention Watt's gotten this season hasn't done much to slow down his production; he's currently tied for second in the league with three sacks. The Texans are also benefiting from a healthy Jadeveon Clowney, who Pro Football Focus has rated as their ninth-best 3-4 outside linebacker so far this season. There are a handful of ways the Bucs could approach slowing these two down – whether it be adding an extra back or tight end to help in protection or drawing up short, quick passes to get the ball out of Jameis Winston's hands. Whatever the approach will be, it is imperative to keep these two off of Winston's back.