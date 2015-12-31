3 Keys to Defeating the Carolina Panthers

1. Stop the run.

The Panthers are as well-rounded of a team as you'll find in the NFL. If there is one area where there is a large discrepancy, though, it's their success passing the ball compared to running it. Carolina averages 222.3 passing yards per game, which land them in the bottom 10 in the league. They have been significantly more successful running the ball, picking up an average of 144.7 yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. For the Buccaneers to knock the Panthers off in Week 17, stopping their rushing attack should be front and center.