Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 Keys to Defeating the Carolina Panthers

Three things the Buccaneers need to do to knock off Carolina in Week 17.

Dec 31, 2015 at 06:13 AM

Photos: Bucs vs. Panthers Through the Years

A look back at all of the match-ups between the Buccaneers and the Panthers.

2016: W, 17-14
1 / 32
2015: L, 10-38
2 / 32
2015: L, 37-23
3 / 32
2014: L, 19-17
4 / 32
2014: L, 20-14
5 / 32
2013: L, 27-6
6 / 32
2013: L, 31-13
7 / 32
2012: W, 27-21
8 / 32
2012: W, 16-10
9 / 32
2011: L, 48-16
10 / 32
2011: L, 38-19
11 / 32
2010: W, 31-16
12 / 32
2010: W, 20-7
13 / 32
2009: L, 16-6
14 / 32
2009: L, 28-21
15 / 32
2008: L, 38-23
16 / 32
2008: W, 27-3
17 / 32
2007: L, 31-23
18 / 32
2007: W, 20-7
19 / 32
2006: L, 24-10
20 / 32
2006: L, 26-24
21 / 32
2005: W, 20-10
22 / 32
2005: L, 34-14
23 / 32
2004: L, 37-20
24 / 32
2004: L, 21-14
25 / 32
2003: L, 27-24
26 / 32
2003: L, 12-9
27 / 32
2002: W, 23-10
28 / 32
2002: W, 12-9
29 / 32
1998: W, 16-13
30 / 32
1996: L, 24-0
31 / 32
1995: W, 20-13
32 / 32
1. Stop the run.
The Panthers are as well-rounded of a team as you'll find in the NFL. If there is one area where there is a large discrepancy, though, it's their success passing the ball compared to running it. Carolina averages 222.3 passing yards per game, which land them in the bottom 10 in the league. They have been significantly more successful running the ball, picking up an average of 144.7 yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. For the Buccaneers to knock the Panthers off in Week 17, stopping their rushing attack should be front and center.

**

  1. Avoid a shoot-out.**
    With the best record in the league, it should come as no surprise that the Panthers are among the NFL's best in terms of points per game. Carolina averages 30.8 points every time they step out on the field, which are the second-most in the league. If Carolina puts up points like that against the Buccaneers, it will be tough for Tampa Bay to climb back. The Panthers have one of the league's best defenses, earning a No. 5 ranking against the run and a No. 6 ranking against the pass.

3. Don't lose sight of Cam Newton.
Newton is an MVP candidate for a reason. His rare combination of size, speed and arm strength make him one of the most difficult quarterbacks in the league to prepare for. With Jonathan Stewart battling through an injury, Newton has become Carolina's second-leading rusher, picking up 626 yards. When the Bucs and Panthers met earlier this season, Newton led his team in both rushing and passing.

Carolina Panthers' Projected Starters

Photos of the Panthers' projected starters from team's website.

QB Cam Newton
1 / 26
TE Greg Olsen
2 / 26
WR/PR Ted Ginn, Jr.
3 / 26
LT Michael Oher
4 / 26
LG Andrew Norwell
5 / 26
C Ryan Kalil
6 / 26
RG Trai Turner
7 / 26
RT Mike Remmers
8 / 26
WR Philly Brown
9 / 26
FB Mike Tolbert
10 / 26
RB Jonathan Stewart
11 / 26
LDE Charles Johnson
12 / 26
LDT Star Lotulelei
13 / 26
RDT Kawann Short
14 / 26
RDE Jared Allen
15 / 26
SLB Shaq Thompson
16 / 26
MLB Luke Kuechly
17 / 26
WLB Thomas Davis
18 / 26
LCB Charles Tillman
19 / 26
RCB Josh Norman
20 / 26
SS Roman Harper
21 / 26
FS Kurt Coleman
22 / 26
K Graham Gano
23 / 26
P/H Brad Nortman
24 / 26
KR Fozzy Whittaker
25 / 26
LS J.J. Jansen
26 / 26
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

