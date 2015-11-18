3 Keys to Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles

*1. Don't give the Eagles' offense extra opportunities. *

For the second time in three weeks, the Buccaneers will face a defense that's among the league's best at intercepting their opponents. Tampa Bay's Week 9 opponent, the Giants, were the league-leader when the two teams met earlier this month. The Eagles will take on the Bucs having recorded 12 interceptions, the fifth-most in the NFL. Since Week 4, Jameis Winston has thrown just two interceptions. The Bucs have won three of five games during that span.

2. Force Philadelphia to throw the ball 35 times or more.

As far as the stats are concerned, the Eagles have one of the better offenses in the NFL. The team averages 117.3 rushing yards per game, the tenth-most in the league, and is No. 14 among clubs in passing yards with 256.8 per game. But according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will likely be without their starting quarterback, Sam Bradford, who suffered a concussion and shoulder injury in Week 10. That would put Mark Sanchez, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 156 yards with an interception in relief of Bradford last week, under center. If Sanchez throws the ball 35+ times, that will mean the Bucs have slowed down a top-ten rushing attack. It will also provide Tampa Bay an increased opportunity to force turnovers off of a quarterback who's seen limited action since the start of the season.