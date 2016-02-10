3 Positions Bucs Could Target in First Round

1. Cornerback

It's no secret that the Buccaneers' secondary struggled at times during the 2015 season. The team used several pairs of starting cornerbacks throughout the year, with Jonhthan Banks, Alterraun Verner, Mike Jenkins, Tim Jennings, Sterling Moore and Jude Adjei-Barimah all seeing time at one point or another. Moore and Adjei-Barimah started for the second half of the season but the Bucs finished the season giving up 31 passing touchdowns, the fifth-most in the league. Many mock drafters believe the Bucs will use their No. 9 pick on a corner; ESPN's Mel Kiper has Florida's Vernon Hargreaves going to Tampa Bay while NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes the team will select Ohio State's Eli Apple.