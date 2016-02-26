4 Standouts from Day 1 at the NFL Combine

1. RB Keith Marshall
Wide receivers and defensive backs have yet to take the field at the combine, but, for the time being, Marshall is the fastest man at the Combine. The former Georgia running back was clocked at 4.31, a full tenth of a second faster than any other running back. San Jose State's Tyler Ervin ran a 4.41 while Alabama's Tyler Drake followed with a 4.45.
2. RB Daniel Lasco
Last spring, Byron Jones thrilled scouts with what would have been a world record in the broad jump, escalating his draft stock to the first round. The top performer in both the high jump and broad jump after the first day of workouts was Cal running back Daniel Lasco, who recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 135-inch broad jump. Lasco also excelled in the 40, running a 4.46, the fourth-fastest time of the day.
- OL Connor McGovern**
The bench press, for an offensive lineman, is a pretty important test. But it's also important to combine that strength with agility. The top-performing offensive lineman, when combining the bench press and three-cone drill, was former Missouri guard Connor McGovern. He benched 225 pounds 33 times, the second-most among all players at the combine on Friday, and ran his three-cone drill in 7.5 seconds, the seventh-best time among offensive linemen. Christian Westerman recorded 34 reps on the bench press but was 16th in the three-cone drill.
4. RB Derrick Henry
Henry recorded a 4.54 40-yard dash, which was one of the top times among running backs. But his sheer size makes that number much more impressive. Henry was measured at six-foot-three and 247 pounds with 33-inch arms and 8 4/3-inch hands. He recorded 22 reps on the bench press, 37 inches in the vertical jump and 130 inches in the broad jump.