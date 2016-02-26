4 Standouts from Day 1 at the NFL Combine

1. RB Keith Marshall Wide receivers and defensive backs have yet to take the field at the combine, but, for the time being, Marshall is the fastest man at the Combine. The former Georgia running back was clocked at 4.31, a full tenth of a second faster than any other running back. San Jose State's Tyler Ervin ran a 4.41 while Alabama's Tyler Drake followed with a 4.45.

2. RB Daniel Lasco

Last spring, Byron Jones thrilled scouts with what would have been a world record in the broad jump, escalating his draft stock to the first round. The top performer in both the high jump and broad jump after the first day of workouts was Cal running back Daniel Lasco, who recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 135-inch broad jump. Lasco also excelled in the 40, running a 4.46, the fourth-fastest time of the day.