Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 Takeaways from Tampa Bay's Win vs. Dallas

A few notes from the Buccaneers' Week 10 victory over the Cowboys.

Nov 16, 2015 at 03:03 AM

1. The Bucs can rely on their defense.
Tampa Bay didn't allow a single touchdown against Dallas, limiting the team to two field goals. The Bucs were also able to keep Dez Byant, one of the Cowboys' most dangerous weapons, largely in check; Bryant caught five passes for 45 yards. In terms of total yards, the Bucs' defense is the seventh-best in the NFL through 10 weeks.

2. Jameis Winston's late fumble never happened.
On the Bucs' second-to-last offensive play, a passing play broke down and Winston scrambled toward the end zone. The ball came loose in the process, seemingly before Winston crossed the plane. But a holding call on Dallas nullified the fumble and the Buccaneers scored the game-winning touchdown on the following play. After the game, both Winston and Head Coach Lovie Smith refused to acknowledge the play ever happened. "What fumble?" Smith joked. "Yeah, I don't know what you are talking about," Winston said, laughing.

3. Mike Evans is on pace for a monster season.
Through nine games, Evans already has four 100-yard receiving games. He picked up his second in a row against the Cowboys, catching eight passes for 126 yards. "Mike Evans is not a good player, Mike Evans is a great player," Smith said. "From time-to-time, even a great player may not have a great day. But he came back, worked hard on correcting some things last week and he was a force today." In 2014, he earned just three 100-yard games. Should Evans continue to perform at the level he has, he would finish the season with 1,176 receiving yards.

4. The Bucs seem to have found their best starting corner rotation.
Through the first half of the season, the Buccaneers experimented with several sets of starting cornerbacks. But after impressive performances in back-to-back games, the team may have found their best combination in Sterling Moore in Jude Adjei-Barimah. "We haven't been Pro Bowl-ready as quick as everyone would like, but it takes time," Smith said. "The moves we made at the cornerback position, those have helped us a lot."

