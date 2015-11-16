4 Takeaways from Tampa Bay's Win vs. Dallas

1. The Bucs can rely on their defense.

Tampa Bay didn't allow a single touchdown against Dallas, limiting the team to two field goals. The Bucs were also able to keep Dez Byant, one of the Cowboys' most dangerous weapons, largely in check; Bryant caught five passes for 45 yards. In terms of total yards, the Bucs' defense is the seventh-best in the NFL through 10 weeks.

2. Jameis Winston's late fumble never happened.

On the Bucs' second-to-last offensive play, a passing play broke down and Winston scrambled toward the end zone. The ball came loose in the process, seemingly before Winston crossed the plane. But a holding call on Dallas nullified the fumble and the Buccaneers scored the game-winning touchdown on the following play. After the game, both Winston and Head Coach Lovie Smith refused to acknowledge the play ever happened. "What fumble?" Smith joked. "Yeah, I don't know what you are talking about," Winston said, laughing.

3. Mike Evans is on pace for a monster season.

Through nine games, Evans already has four 100-yard receiving games. He picked up his second in a row against the Cowboys, catching eight passes for 126 yards. "Mike Evans is not a good player, Mike Evans is a great player," Smith said. "From time-to-time, even a great player may not have a great day. But he came back, worked hard on correcting some things last week and he was a force today." In 2014, he earned just three 100-yard games. Should Evans continue to perform at the level he has, he would finish the season with 1,176 receiving yards.