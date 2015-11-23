45 Points a Milestone for Buccaneers' Offense

Notably, those two regular-season 48-point games both happened in home games. Even if one includes the Super Bowl, that was a neutral-site contest. That means Sunday's game in Philadelphia was the Buccaneers' biggest points explosion ever in a road game. The previous record was a 42-32 win at Oakland on Nov. 4, 2012…a game that also included a command performance by RB Doug Martin.

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles by 28 points, their largest margin of victory since a 38-10 win over Kansas City at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 14, 2012. The Bucs had not won by 28 points or more in a road game since that 2002 Super Bowl season, which included a 35-7 downing of the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sept. 29. Coincidentally, the Buccaneers' largest margin of victory ever in road game was also in Cincinnati. Here are the top 10 most lopsided road wins in franchise history, including Sunday's game in Philadelphia:

at Cincinnati 12/27/98 35 W, 35-0 2t. at Philadelphia 11/22/15 28 W, 45-17 2t. at Cincinnati 9/29/02 28 W, 35-7 at Baltimore 9/15/02 25 W, 25-0 at Atlanta 11/18/07 24 W, 31-7 at Washington 10/12/03 22 W, 35-13 7t. at Atlanta 9/21/03 21 W, 31-10 7t. at Detroit 9/17/00 21 W, 31-10 7t. at Atlanta 11/9/97 21 W, 31-10 at Washington 11/16/04 20 W, 27-7

The Bucs are now 3-2 on the road in 2015 and still have a chance to tie the team record for most road victories in a season. The '02 Super Bowl team set that mark at 6-2, and it was later tied in 2010. For the most part, simply finishing with a winning record on the road has meant great things for the Buccaneers; they've done that five other times – 1979, 1997, 2002, 2005 and 2010 – and they made the playoffs in all of those seasons except one. The 2010 team finished 10-6 but missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker against the eventual Super Bowl champs, Green Bay.

The Buccaneers compiled their 45 points on six touchdowns and one field goal. That's the fourth time in team history the Bucs have scored at least six touchdowns in a game, and the first since the aforementioned Oakland game in 2012. The wins over the Raiders and Eagles mark the only two times the Bucs have scored six touchdowns in a road game.

Tampa Bay racked up 521 total net yards in Sunday's win, their second-highest total ever and their most ever in a victory. The team record was set at 573 in a 38-30 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 16, 1980. Interestingly, the most explosive offensive days in team history, in terms of yardage, have not often correlated with victory, making Sunday's win in Philadelphia particularly sweet. Here are top 10 yardage games in Buc history, with the game's outcome noted:

Opp., Date Yards Outcome at MIN, 11/16/80 573 L, 38-30 2. at PHI, 11/22/15 521 W, 45-17 at OAK, 11/4/12 515 W, 42-32 vs. NO, 10/21/12 513 L, 35-28 at IND, 10/16/88 483 L, 35-31 at WAS, 10/25/15 479 L, 31-30 at MIA, 10/20/85 476 L, 41-38 at CIN, 10/29/89 475 L, 56-23 at CAR, 12/6/09 469 L, 16-6 10t. at NO, 12/2/07 466 W, 27-23 10t. vs. IND, 10/3/11 466 W, 24-17

The Bucs' early-season struggles in the red zone were a distant memory on Sunday. The Buccaneers drove inside the Eagles' 20-yard line six times and came away with five touchdowns and a field goal. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense didn't allow Philadelphia a single incursion into the red zone, as the Eagles' two touchdowns came on receptions of 30-plus yards. Tampa Bay allowed only one red zone trip to Dallas the previous week, and it did not result in a touchdown. Those inside-the-20 numbers are rare. To wit:

The last time the Bucs had as many as six red zone trips before Sunday's game was at Kansas City on Nov. 2, 2008. They had six such drives in that game, but only scored two touchdowns and a field goal on them in a 30-27 overtime win.

The last time Tampa Bay had as many as five red zone touchdowns before Sunday's game was against Minnesota on Nov. 3, 2002. The Bucs had seven such drive against the Vikings in that game, coming away with five touchdowns in a 38-24 win.

The last time the Buccaneers had at least six more red zone trips than their opponent was against Green Bay on Sept. 28, 2008. That game also had a 6-0 differential in that category, with the Bucs prevailing, 30-21.