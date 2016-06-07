5 Buccaneers Quietly Poised for Big Seasons

1. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Seferian-Jenkins has shown that, if healthy, he can be a highly productive tight end in the NFL. Through the first few games of the Buccaneers' 2015 season, he was the team's leader in both receptions and touchdowns. But injuries derailed his season, the same way they had during his rookie year. Seferian-Jenkins might be asked to split time, but the former second-round pick is expected to be the Bucs' starter. If he can stay healthy, there will be a lot more chatter about him this time next year.