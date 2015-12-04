Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Atlanta

Five players to keep an eye on when the Bucs and Falcons meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Dec 04, 2015 at 01:59 AM

Photos: Buccaneers Practice, Dec. 2

Photos from the Bucs' practice on Wednesday, December 2nd, at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa.

Team Huddle
1 / 49
LB Adarius Glanton
2 / 49
HC Lovie Smith
3 / 49
TE Cameron Brate
4 / 49
WR Rannell Hall
5 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
6 / 49
LB Kourtnei Brown
7 / 49
LB Jeremiah George
8 / 49
LB Josh Keyes, LB Danny Lansanah
9 / 49
LB Coach Nickerson, LB Jeremiah George
10 / 49
G Ali Marpet
11 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
12 / 49
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
13 / 49
WR Donteea Dye, WR Jameis Winston
14 / 49
LB Danny Lansanah
15 / 49
G Ali Marpet
16 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
17 / 49
HC Lovie Smith
18 / 49
S Bradley McDougald
19 / 49
TE Tevin Westbrook, DE Will Gholston
20 / 49
G Ali Marpet
21 / 49
C Evan Smith
22 / 49
WR Coach Hayes-Stocker, WR Russell Shepard
23 / 49
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
24 / 49
LB Kourtnei Brown
25 / 49
DT Akeem Spence
26 / 49
DE Will Gholston
27 / 49
11-on-11
28 / 49
LB Coach Nickerson, LB Jeremiah George
29 / 49
LB Kwon Alexander, DE Howard Jones
30 / 49
WR Mike Evans
31 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
32 / 49
QB Jameis Winston, RB Charles Sims
33 / 49
LB Lavonte David
34 / 49
DE Will Gholston
35 / 49
HC Lovie Smith, TE Cameron Brate
36 / 49
S Chris Conte
37 / 49
WR Adam Humphries
38 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
39 / 49
T Demar Dotson, DE Will Gholston
40 / 49
HC Lovie Smith
41 / 49
QB Jameis Winston
42 / 49
RB Charles Sims
43 / 49
RB Doug Martin
44 / 49
LB Lavonte David
45 / 49
CB Coach Byrd
46 / 49
QB Mike Glennon, QB Jameis Winston
47 / 49
HC Lovie Smith, GM Jason Licht
48 / 49
HC Lovie Smith
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
If the Buccaneers plan on stopping Julio Jones, Adjei-Barimah will have to be at the top of his game. When the Bucs and Falcons met earlier in the season, Jones caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He caught almost every ball that was thrown his way; 12 of his 13 targets were hauled in. Jones' success came against a different set of cornerbacks with Johnthan Banks and Mike Jenkins starting in Week 8. Keep an eye on Adjei-Barimah and Sterling Moore, who will face the tough task of guarding Jones this Sunday.

READ: JAMEIS WINSTON NAMED ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

2. QB Jameis Winston
Winston has finished with less than 200 passing yards just once in his career, picking up 177 against Atlanta in Week 8. He did find the end zone twice, though, rushing for a score and throwing for another touchdown. Earlier this week, Winston said there weren't many changes that the Bucs would make in regards to game-planning when facing the Falcons the second time around. It will be interesting to see how he improves with a second shot against the Bucs' division rival.

**

  1. G Ali Marpet**
    Things are looking up for Marpet's chances to return to the playing field this Sunday. After missing the past four games with an ankle injury, he was able to practice without limitation, for the most part, during the week. Through the first half of the season, Marpet was graded as one of the NFL's best run-blocking guards by Pro Football Focus.

READ: MARTIN RATED PFF'S TOP RB

4. DT Akeem Spence
It is unclear whether or not Gerald McCoy will play on Sunday after suffering a hand injury in last week's game. He missed the majority of this week's practices, so it's safe to assume that the injury will limit him, even if he does play. That could mean increased snaps for Spence, who has stepped in as the starting defensive tackle aside McCoy since returning from a back injury. 

5. RB Doug Martin
This could be the week that Martin takes over the top spot on the NFL's rushing list, but it won't be easy. Atlanta's defense is ranked in the top half of the league in almost every major defensive category and Martin currently trails Adrian Peterson by 126 yards. The Bucs' running back has shown the ability to put up big numbers, so keep an eye on how both he and Peterson perform throughout Sunday's games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Postseason Overtime Rules Should Affect Strategy

NFL owners approved a rule change on Tuesday that guarantees both teams a possession in an overtime game in the postseason, and the new rule will likely lead to a different decision after the coin toss
news

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion
news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 7.0: On to Round Two!

We're running a second-round mock draft based on last week's first-rounder, and the Buccaneers end up with some intriguing help for the secondary
news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

After another wild week of free agency, many experts believe the Buccaneers will address the offensive line with their first round pick.
Advertising