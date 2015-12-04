5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Atlanta

Photos from the Bucs' practice on Wednesday, December 2nd, at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa.
1. CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
If the Buccaneers plan on stopping Julio Jones, Adjei-Barimah will have to be at the top of his game. When the Bucs and Falcons met earlier in the season, Jones caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He caught almost every ball that was thrown his way; 12 of his 13 targets were hauled in. Jones' success came against a different set of cornerbacks with Johnthan Banks and Mike Jenkins starting in Week 8. Keep an eye on Adjei-Barimah and Sterling Moore, who will face the tough task of guarding Jones this Sunday.
2. QB Jameis Winston
Winston has finished with less than 200 passing yards just once in his career, picking up 177 against Atlanta in Week 8. He did find the end zone twice, though, rushing for a score and throwing for another touchdown. Earlier this week, Winston said there weren't many changes that the Bucs would make in regards to game-planning when facing the Falcons the second time around. It will be interesting to see how he improves with a second shot against the Bucs' division rival.
**
- G Ali Marpet**
Things are looking up for Marpet's chances to return to the playing field this Sunday. After missing the past four games with an ankle injury, he was able to practice without limitation, for the most part, during the week. Through the first half of the season, Marpet was graded as one of the NFL's best run-blocking guards by Pro Football Focus.
4. DT Akeem Spence
It is unclear whether or not Gerald McCoy will play on Sunday after suffering a hand injury in last week's game. He missed the majority of this week's practices, so it's safe to assume that the injury will limit him, even if he does play. That could mean increased snaps for Spence, who has stepped in as the starting defensive tackle aside McCoy since returning from a back injury.
5. RB Doug Martin
This could be the week that Martin takes over the top spot on the NFL's rushing list, but it won't be easy. Atlanta's defense is ranked in the top half of the league in almost every major defensive category and Martin currently trails Adrian Peterson by 126 yards. The Bucs' running back has shown the ability to put up big numbers, so keep an eye on how both he and Peterson perform throughout Sunday's games.