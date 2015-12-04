5 Buccaneers to Watch Against Atlanta

1. CB Jude Adjei-Barimah If the Buccaneers plan on stopping Julio Jones, Adjei-Barimah will have to be at the top of his game. When the Bucs and Falcons met earlier in the season, Jones caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He caught almost every ball that was thrown his way; 12 of his 13 targets were hauled in. Jones' success came against a different set of cornerbacks with Johnthan Banks and Mike Jenkins starting in Week 8. Keep an eye on Adjei-Barimah and Sterling Moore, who will face the tough task of guarding Jones this Sunday.

2. QB Jameis Winston

Winston has finished with less than 200 passing yards just once in his career, picking up 177 against Atlanta in Week 8. He did find the end zone twice, though, rushing for a score and throwing for another touchdown. Earlier this week, Winston said there weren't many changes that the Bucs would make in regards to game-planning when facing the Falcons the second time around. It will be interesting to see how he improves with a second shot against the Bucs' division rival.