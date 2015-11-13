Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Buccaneers to Watch Against the Cowboys

Five players to keep an eye on when Tampa Bay and Dallas meet in Week 10.

Nov 13, 2015 at 04:37 AM

1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston has several streaks that he hopes to keep alive against the Cowboys on Sunday. He's gone four games without an interception, the second-longest streak in the NFL, and has thrown for 175 yards or more in each of his games this season. Dallas' defense has been one of the league's worst at forcing turnovers so far; the team has three interceptions, tied for the fewest in the league.

READ: KEY MATCHUPS FOR BUCCANEERS-COWBOYS

2. DT Tony McDaniel
With Clinton McDonald moving to injured reserve, McDaniel has moved up the depth chart into a starting position. He's been battling some injuries himself, though. McDaniel fought through a groin injury to take the field against the Giants in Week 9 and played 21 snaps. On Thursday, McDaniel was a full participant in practice. His performance will be key against what Gerald McCoy referred to as the best offensive lines in all of football.

**

  1. CB Sterling Moore**
    Moore is coming off his first start as a Buccaneer, which also happened to be his best performance in a Tampa Bay uniform. Moore recorded one interception, three passes defensed and three tackles against New York, a performance that earned him the second-best cornerback grade in Pro Football Focus' weekly ratings. Moore is also slated to play against his former team; he was a member of the Cowboys from 2012 to 2014. 

READ: COWBOYS SCOUTING REPORT

4. WR Mike Evans
Evans put up some impressive numbers against New York, catching eight passes for 150 yards. But he also dropped seven passes, which were the most in the league among wide receivers in Week 9. Evans met with members of the media twice since the conclusion of the game, both times promising a better performance. He will have an opportunity to redeem himself against a Dallas secondary that's ranked 11th against the pass.

5. TE Cameron Brate
Whether or not Austin Seferian-Jenkins will suit up this weekend has yet to be determined, though he's been getting closer and closer each day, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith. In his absence, Brate has stepped in as one of the Bucs' most productive tight ends. Brate, who was waived earlier in the season before being re-signed, could have a significant role if Seferian-Jenkins and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who has been battling a knee injury, are unable to play.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Through The Years

Photos of the Bucs vs. the Cowboys over the years.

1977: L, 23-7
1 / 16
1980: L, 28-17
2 / 16
Jan. 1982: L, 38-0
3 / 16
Nov. 1982: L, 14-9
4 / 16
Jan. 1983: L, 30-17
5 / 16
Oct. 1983: L, 27-24
6 / 16
Oct. 7, 1990: L, 14-10
7 / 16
Oct. 21, 1990: L, 17-13
8 / 16
2000: W, 27-7
9 / 16
2001: W, 10-6
10 / 16
2003: W, 16-0
11 / 16
2006: L, 38-10
12 / 16
2008: L, 13-9
13 / 16
2009: L, 34-21
14 / 16
2011: L, 31-15
15 / 16
2012: L, 16-10
16 / 16
