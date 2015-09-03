5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. Dolphins

1. QB Seth Lobato

The Buccaneers know what they have in Mike Glennon, and Jameis Winston probably won't play an extended period of time in the team's final preseason game. It's possible that Lobato, a second-year Pro out of Northern Colorado, could take the majority of the snaps on Thursday. Lobato has taken just 20 snaps so far this preseason, completing four of five passes for 55 yards.

2. OT Gosder Cherilus

Cherilus is an experienced veteran who's proven he can play at a high level. And, with Demar Dotson sidelined for an unknown period of time with a knee injury, he could very well find himself starting at right tackle, whether it's Week 1 or a little further down the road. Cherilus has performed well in the preseason and is rated as the Bucs' third-best offensive player by Pro Football Focus.

3. WR Rannell Hall

Every undrafted free agent tries to do something to get themselves noticed during training camp, and Hall did just that. The rookie out of Central Florida had a handful of impressive plays and proved to be exceptionally quick in the open field. He missed the Bucs' first preseason game with an injury but caught two passes in each of the team's second and third, averaging over 10 yards per reception. Hall also worked at kick returner last week against the Browns. He's a prime candidate to play for two-or-more quarters on Thursday.

4. K Kyle Brindza

Brindza is part of a three-way kicking battle that must be sorted out before Saturday at 4 p.m., when the Bucs are required to cut their roster down to 53 players. The rookie kicker was traded to the Bucs on Monday and took part in his first practice Tuesday afternoon. He must beat out Patrick Murray, the Bucs' starting kicker from a year ago, and veteran Connor Barth to earn a roster spot.