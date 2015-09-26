5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. Texans

**

1. QB Jameis Winston

Heading into his third NFL game, Winston is coming off of his best performance, scoring two touchdowns and accumulating a passer rating of 114.6 against the Saints. But he's got a tough challenge ahead when the Bucs take on the Texans. In addition to their talked-about pass rush, Houston's secondary has been performing at a very high level. Only five teams have forced their opponents into a worse passer rating and the unit has allowed an average of just 206 passing yards per game.

2. OT Gosder Cherilus

J.J. Watt is listed as a left defensive end and Cherilus is the Bucs' starting right tackle. Although Watt will likely be moved around the defensive line, the two could find themselves matched up often on Sunday. It won't be the first time Cherilus has been tasked with blocking the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. During his tenure in Indianapolis, Cherilus played against Watt five times.

3. RB Charles Sims

Doug Martin has gotten plenty of attention and rightfully so; through the Bucs' first two games, Martin's shown flashes of the Pro Bowl player he was in 2012. But Sims has been on the field for nearly the same number of plays and has handled 28 percent of the Bucs' carries. Pro Football Focus has Sims tied with Vincent Jackson as the Bucs' best offensive player thus far.

4. TE Brandon Myers

With Austin Seferian-Jenkins ruled out for Sunday's game, Brandon Myers will attempt to fill the void at tight end. Myers is listed as the Bucs' second tight end and will likely be utilized in more of a pass-catching role. As the most experienced of the Bucs' tight ends, Myers, a former starter for the Raiders and Giants, should be able to step in and be productive.