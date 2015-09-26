Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. Texans

Five players to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers take on the Texans on Sunday.

Sep 26, 2015 at 04:16 AM

Houston Texans' Projected Starters

Photos of Texans' projected starters as listed on team's depth chart.

WR DeAndre Hopkins
1 / 26
LT Duane Brown
2 / 26
LG Jeff Adams
3 / 26
C Ben Jones
4 / 26
RG Brandon Brooks
5 / 26
RT Derek Newton
6 / 26
TE C.J. Fiedorowicz
7 / 26
WR Nate Washington
8 / 26
QB Ryan Mallett
9 / 26
FB Jay Prosch
10 / 26
RB Arian Foster
11 / 26
RDE J.J. Watt
12 / 26
NT Vince Wilfork
13 / 26
LDE Jared Crick
14 / 26
SLB Whitney Mercilus
15 / 26
MLB Brian Cushing
16 / 26
WLB Akeem Dent
17 / 26
JLB Jadeveon Clowney
18 / 26
LCB Kareem Jackson
19 / 26
RCB Johnathan Joseph
20 / 26
FS Rahim Moore
21 / 26
SS/KR Quintin Demps
22 / 26
K Randy Bullock
23 / 26
P/H Shane Lechler
24 / 26
LS Jon Weeks
25 / 26
PR Keith Mumphery
26 / 26
1. QB Jameis Winston
Heading into his third NFL game, Winston is coming off of his best performance, scoring two touchdowns and accumulating a passer rating of 114.6 against the Saints. But he's got a tough challenge ahead when the Bucs take on the Texans. In addition to their talked-about pass rush, Houston's secondary has been performing at a very high level. Only five teams have forced their opponents into a worse passer rating and the unit has allowed an average of just 206 passing yards per game.

READ: BUCCANEERS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

2. OT Gosder Cherilus
J.J. Watt is listed as a left defensive end and Cherilus is the Bucs' starting right tackle. Although Watt will likely be moved around the defensive line, the two could find themselves matched up often on Sunday. It won't be the first time Cherilus has been tasked with blocking the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. During his tenure in Indianapolis, Cherilus played against Watt five times.

3. RB Charles Sims
Doug Martin has gotten plenty of attention and rightfully so; through the Bucs' first two games, Martin's shown flashes of the Pro Bowl player he was in 2012. But Sims has been on the field for nearly the same number of plays and has handled 28 percent of the Bucs' carries. Pro Football Focus has Sims tied with Vincent Jackson as the Bucs' best offensive player thus far.

INFO: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

4. TE Brandon Myers
With Austin Seferian-Jenkins ruled out for Sunday's game, Brandon Myers will attempt to fill the void at tight end. Myers is listed as the Bucs' second tight end and will likely be utilized in more of a pass-catching role. As the most experienced of the Bucs' tight ends, Myers, a former starter for the Raiders and Giants, should be able to step in and be productive.

5. DT Clinton McDonald
PFF has McDonald listed as the Bucs' top player on either side of the ball, earning a grade more than twice as high as any other player. The website has McDonald listed as the third-best pass-rushing tackle in the league, despite the fact that he has yet to earn a sack this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

