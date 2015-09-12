5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. Titans

1. QB Jameis Winston

On Sunday afternoon, Winston will make the first start of his professional career against the Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will also mark the first time that Winston's played a four-quarter NFL game. The rookie played 99 snaps in three games during the preseason and could more than half of that number against Tennessee. In the NFL's season-opener on Thursday night, the Steelers took 73 offensive snaps and the Patriots took 61.

2. CB Alterraun Verner

Head Coach Lovie Smith has stressed how important it is for the Bucs to win the turnover battle, not just on Sunday but in every game they play. In order to do that against Tennessee, the Bucs' secondary must capitalize on rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota's mistakes. No Bucs defensive back has intercepted more passes than Verner, who's earned 13 picks in his career. If he can create a turnover or two, the Bucs are at an advantage off the bat.

3. DT Gerald McCoy

Tennessee knows how important it is to keep Mariota upright. "We don't want him to get touched,'' Titans right tackle Jeremiah Poutasi said. "One time is too many. We can't allow him to be touched." McCoy will be on a mission to de-rail Poutasi's goal. He was the NFL's top-rated pass-rushing defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, and continued to be dominant in the preseason. "(We want) impact sacks, man," McCoy said. "Getting the sack is great, getting [the quarterback] on the ground is wonderful, but our job, defensively, is to score and get the ball back."

4. RB Doug Martin

It is imperative for the Bucs to establish the running game on Sunday night in order to open up other areas of the offense. That responsibility will fall largely on Martin, the Bucs' starting running back. "I don't see any reason why we should think we can't run the ball," Coach Smith continued. "Doug has had a great offseason and is ready to go." Offenive Coordinator Dirk Koetter said Martin was the Bucs' "X-factor" for the upcoming season.