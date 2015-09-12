Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Buccaneers to Watch vs. Titans

Five players to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers take on the Titans on Sunday.

Sep 12, 2015 at 04:18 AM
911winston2.jpg

1. QB Jameis Winston
On Sunday afternoon, Winston will make the first start of his professional career against the Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will also mark the first time that Winston's played a four-quarter NFL game. The rookie played 99 snaps in three games during the preseason and could more than half of that number against Tennessee. In the NFL's season-opener on Thursday night, the Steelers took 73 offensive snaps and the Patriots took 61.

PREVIEW: BUCCANEERS VS. TITANS

2. CB Alterraun Verner
Head Coach Lovie Smith has stressed how important it is for the Bucs to win the turnover battle, not just on Sunday but in every game they play. In order to do that against Tennessee, the Bucs' secondary must capitalize on rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota's mistakes. No Bucs defensive back has intercepted more passes than Verner, who's earned 13 picks in his career.  If he can create a turnover or two, the Bucs are at an advantage off the bat.

3. DT Gerald McCoy
Tennessee knows how important it is to keep Mariota upright. "We don't want him to get touched,'' Titans right tackle Jeremiah Poutasi said. "One time is too many. We can't allow him to be touched." McCoy will be on a mission to de-rail Poutasi's goal. He was the NFL's top-rated pass-rushing defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, and continued to be dominant in the preseason. "(We want) impact sacks, man," McCoy said. "Getting the sack is great, getting [the quarterback] on the ground is wonderful, but our job, defensively, is to score and get the ball back."

READ: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

4. RB Doug Martin
It is imperative for the Bucs to establish the running game on Sunday night in order to open up other areas of the offense. That responsibility will fall largely on Martin, the Bucs' starting running back. "I don't see any reason why we should think we can't run the ball," Coach Smith continued. "Doug has had a great offseason and is ready to go." Offenive Coordinator Dirk Koetter said Martin was the Bucs' "X-factor" for the upcoming season.

5. OT Donovan Smith
There has been no official announcement as to who will be the starter on Sunday, but all signs point to Smith, the second-round pick, protecting Winston's blind side. And he will be challenged right off the bat. Smith could find himself matched up against Brian Orakpo, a three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the Titans' premier free agent signings this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 5

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week five game vs. the Miami Dolphins
news

How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

The Bucs are missing two of their opening-day cornerbacks but will get Jamel Dean back after he missed one game with a knee injury…RB Giovani Bernard and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul also return after missing time
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Dolphins-Bucs

The Buccaneers should be prepared to see a lot of blitzing by an aggressive Miami defense Sunday, but Shaquil Barrett intends to pump up Tampa Bay's pass rush as well…Players to watch, key stats and more
Advertising