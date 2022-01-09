5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

1. WR Mike Evans

Fifty-four yards. Lavonte David yards. That's all wide receiver Mike Evans needs to get to 1,000 for the eighth straight season to begin his NFL career. That will set a new NFL record. It took until the last game of the season in 2020 and it has come down to the last game again. Let's see if Evans and his quarterback, Tom Brady, can pull it off.

2. WR Cyril Grayson

Grayson has had 81 yards in the last two games with some heroics in each after being asked to step in with all the injuries to Bucs' wideouts. Last game against Carolina, Grayson proved his worth not only in catching passes, but in blocking, as he provided multiple crucial blocks that got running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn into the end zone from 55 yards away. He said after the game that he must feel how offensive linemen usually do when a running back scores.

But then against New York, it was his turn to score. With the Bucs down four and 2:12 left, Brady engineered a 93-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 33-yard pass to none other than Grayson for the go-ahead score.