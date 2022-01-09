Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

Here are a few players to watch in the Buccaneers’ regular season finale.

Jan 08, 2022
Carmen Vitali

1. WR Mike Evans

Fifty-four yards. Lavonte David yards. That's all wide receiver Mike Evans needs to get to 1,000 for the eighth straight season to begin his NFL career. That will set a new NFL record. It took until the last game of the season in 2020 and it has come down to the last game again. Let's see if Evans and his quarterback, Tom Brady, can pull it off.

2. WR Cyril Grayson

Grayson has had 81 yards in the last two games with some heroics in each after being asked to step in with all the injuries to Bucs' wideouts. Last game against Carolina, Grayson proved his worth not only in catching passes, but in blocking, as he provided multiple crucial blocks that got running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn into the end zone from 55 yards away. He said after the game that he must feel how offensive linemen usually do when a running back scores.

But then against New York, it was his turn to score. With the Bucs down four and 2:12 left, Brady engineered a 93-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 33-yard pass to none other than Grayson for the go-ahead score.

We'll see what heroics Grayson can do this time around now that he's been elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday.

Photos from Bucs Practice, Jan. 7 - Carolina Panthers Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Running Back Le'Veon Bell #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Cornerback Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, General Manager Jason Licht and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Running Back Le'Veon Bell #6 and Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. TE Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs' offense may be down quite a few weapons but there are still some OGs on the field. The OG-est of OGs, included. Brady has an unmatched comfortability with Gronk and Gronk himself is coming off a game in New York where he had 115 yards as Brady once again turned to his old buddy, old pal for production while he was down even more offensive skill players.

4. OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Both outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out for the regular season finale, so it will once again be up to Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson on the outside. In a game where not much went right for the Bucs' defense last Sunday, Tryon-Shoyinka provided the play of the game as he stopped Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from converting a fourth and two quarterback sneak at the Bucs' seven-yard line. It turned the ball over on downs to the Bucs offense, who would then embark on that aforementioned 93-yard game-winning drive.

In a game where the Bucs aren't sure what they'll get from Carolina's offense, good edge play will be crucial. And another seven sacks wouldn't hurt.

5. ILB Devin White

White seems motivated after having a rather forgettable game last week. It wasn't just him, though. The entire defense has some making up to do and they'll want to go into the postseason with some momentum, especially if they return all their injured players, which Head Coach Bruce Arians seems hopeful for.

