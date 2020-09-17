5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

3. OLBs Shaq Barrett and JPP

Carolina may have a different quarterback under center this year with Teddy Bridgewater but he's still mobile and absolutely a running threat like his predecessor. Keeping him contained in the pocket and forcing him to throw the ball rather than use his legs will be key and bookends Barrett and Pierre-Paul will be the ones tasked with doing that.

Pierre-Paul was the only one last week to register a sack. Granted, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is routinely among the least sacked in the league due to his ridiculous release time and competent offensive line. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles specifically listed getting to the quarterback, both in pressure and in sacks, is an area he's looking for improvement in as the season goes on. Who better to do that than 2019's sack leader and an 11-year vet?

4. QB Tom Brady

I'll resist the urge to just say 'duh' on this and instead talk about the fact that Brady is so laser-focused on winning this week, it might actually be a little frightening. Not that he isn't focused every other week, but he's now finally taken the field with his new team and we know a little bit more of what to realistically expect as he and his receivers get to know each other. That will be on display every week but perhaps even more so as he attempts to bounce back from a loss and a maybe less than Brady-like performance.

This will also be the first time Brady dons a Buccaneer uniform inside Raymond James Stadium and although there won't be fans there to see it, the cannons will still be firing for this Brady-led offense. Here's to hoping fans hear them all the way at home.

5. ILB Lavonte David

I said last week in the quest for recognition of the league's best outside linebacker that I would put him on this list every week in order to keep him in the conversation. David led the Bucs in tackles with 11 and had two of Tampa Bay's nine tackles for loss, yet have we heard his name this week?