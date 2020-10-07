5 Bucs to Watch Against Chicago

All eyes will be on the Buccaneers as they sail into the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears in their first of five primetime matchups this season. There are a multitude of ways to watch the game even though there will be no fans inside Soldier Field. Starting with this game, Thursday Night Football moves to FOX, along with NFL Network and Amazon Prime. There is literally no way you won't be able to watch this game.

A few of the Bucs' more high-profile acquisitions are used to the bright lights, like quarterback Tom Brady, for instance. He's coming off a pretty good week himself as he's gotten more and more acclimated to his new system and team. This will be the first opportunity for the nation to see Brady in a Bucs uniform all together. You'll obviously be watching him, but below are five others you should be looking out for, too.

1. QB ﻿Tom Brady﻿

This may just be more out of superstition than anything because I put Brady on this list last week and he went off to the tune of 369 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers. It earned him an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the first time in his career. Doesn't sound right? He has 31 AFC Player of the Week awards. And yes, that is the NFL record for most such awards.

It was his seventh game with over 300 yards passing and five or more touchdowns, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most in NFL history. With one more passing touchdown against the Bears, he'll tie Brad Johnson for the most through five games in franchise history. Should he throw for more than one, he'll break the Bucs' record. With at least 250 passing yards against the Bears, he'll pass Jameis Winston for the most passing yards through five games in team history, too.

And Brady's track record suggests both of those things are strong possibilities. He's gone a perfect 5-0 against the Chicago Bears in his career, throwing for 1,595 yards, 14 touchdowns and a 109.2 passer rating in those games. He's getting more comfortable with Tampa Bay's offense each week but will have to contend with an improved Bears' defense while being down some of his offensive skill players. How many will be out for the primetime game is yet to be determined. That being said, Brady should have the next two guys on this list at his disposal.

Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers ended up coming at a price as tight end O.J. Howard went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Ouch. The silver lining of the situation is that the Bucs are pretty deep in the tight end room, even with Antony Auclair still recovering from a calf injury.

With the wide receiver corps banged up and the Bucs potentially playing with just two running backs, the tight ends may have to take on a lot of the load. Luckily, that's something both have been used to at various points of their careers. Gronkowski has played the Bears once in his career in 2014 and went, I believe the correct term is, "awf." He had nine catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns.