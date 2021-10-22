5 Bucs to Watch Against Chicago

3. OLB Shaq Barrett

Speaking of one of those edge guys, Barrett quietly leads the Bucs in sacks this season with 4.0 so far. Against a struggling offensive line, Barrett could find himself with some opportunity this Sunday. He's on 10 days rest, at that.

Not only that, but without even being the starter through the first full six games, Fields is the second-most sacked quarterback behind only Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill. Fields has been sacked 18.0 times this season. Now couple that with the fact that the Bucs are blitzing at the second-highest clip in the league at 37.3% of opponent dropbacks. They pressure quarterbacks on 37.8% of those blitzes, which is the fifth-highest rate this season. The Bucs are only averaging 2.0 sacks per game though, which ranks 20th league-wide, but this is a chance for the pass rush to get home more than they have so far this season and pad those averages. Barrett could lead that effort.

4. CB Jamel Dean

Even if the pass rush effort doesn't pay off for the defensive front, it could for the defensive backfield. Fields has the lowest completion rate against the blitz, the lowest passer rating against the blitz and has the 30th-ranked touchdown to interception ratio against the blitz in the league. Couple that with the fact that according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Fields throws into the most tight windows and his receivers have the lowest average separation per target in the NFL. Bears receivers have just 2.8 yards of separation on average from the nearest defender, which in turn forces Fields to throw into tight windows 24.1% of the time.

That's the perfect storm for some picks, if you ask me.

Dean has had an interception in each of his last two games and is eyeing a third. That would be the first time he's done that in his career; NFL, college, high school or otherwise. It could also provide an opportunity for the Bucs' defensive backfield as a whole, who has been steadily getting better despite losing three starting cornerbacks and starting safety. They've allowed fewer and fewer passing yards as the weeks have gone on – especially in the last four games. After allowing 331 in Los Angeles, they allowed 295 in New England, 262 at home against Miami and 113 in Philly. The unit once ranked dead last in the league is now slowly climbing up the ranks and now sits at 27th, allowing an average of 280.8 passing yards per game. That average goes down to 223.3 over the last three games, which ranks top ten in the league in that span.