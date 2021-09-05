5 Bucs to Watch Against Dallas

3. DT Ndamukong Suh

News broke Sunday that Cowboys starting right guard, and arguably one of the league's best at the position, Zack Martin will miss Thursday's opener after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That now means the long-awaited return of quarterback Dak Prescott will come behind an offensive line very much in flux against the league's best run defense and the team that recorded the fourth-most sacks in the NFL last season.

Uh oh.

The guy most often occupying the territory over the right guard has been long-time vet Ndamukong Suh and that's not ideal for a guy like Connor McGovern, who is listed as next on the Cowboys' depth chart at the right guard position and is entering just his second season in the NFL. McGovern could get all he can handle in Suh as he tries to stand between him and Prescott. It also throws a wrench into the 'Boys running game. Not that it was ever advisable in the first place, but maybe don't try to run it up the middle if you're running back Ezekiel Elliott. Because if it's not Suh you run into, it's going to be Vita Vea, which is another dead end if you don't have a couple of blockers in front of you, realistically. How well the line holds up to the interior of the Bucs' defensive front might be the thing to watch this game.

4. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

And if it isn't Suh or Vea that takes advantage of a backup occupying the space that Martin was supposed to be, it may just be this guy. If there's anyone that can figure out how to exploit this matchup it's going to be Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and he may just do it with Pierre-Paul, given all the history that exists between JPP and this Dallas franchise. You want to talk about familiarity – Pierre-Paul spent eight seasons in the NFC East while a member of the New York Giants so he knows this Cowboys team. And likely hates them. That's how rivalries work, right?

In 14 career games against his former division opponents, Pierre-Paul has 7.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss. He also has an interception. So yeah, Pierre-Paul plays like he dislikes them, which makes him an excellent watch Thursday night.

5. The Bucs Secondary

I said earlier that the Bucs have one of the only receiving corps that could rival the Cowboys – because I'm not going to take it away from Dallas – they're also stacked at receiver. Between Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and now second-year player CeeDee Lamb, they'll be a challenge to contain… if Prescott can end up getting the ball out. The trio combined for 2,892 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, with Cooper topping 1,100 yards on the year.

Pressuring Prescott will largely be the job of the front seven but should some of those passes get off, namely those quick screens and short to intermediate routes, it will be up to the Bucs' secondary to contain it.

Luckily, this Bucs unit has had a ton of practice going up against high-quality receivers.