5 Bucs to Watch Against Denver

3. WR Chris Godwin & WR Mike Evans

These two. This is the first week both of the Bucs' Pro Bowl receivers will have a full week of preparation together. ﻿Mike Evans﻿ was held out of practice with a hamstring injury the two weeks leading up to the Bucs' season opener and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ missed last game with a concussion. He has now cleared the protocol and both players have been practicing in a full capacity this week.

With both of them healthy, it may be time to see more of what this offense is capable of as a whole.

""It definitely helps," Evans said on Thursday of having Godwin on the field with him. "We're a much better team when we have Chris and myself out there. We're two of the best the game has to offer, but that's just my boy. He gets me riled up to play, I get on him [and] we get hyped before the games. We're just brothers out there, really just playing. It's easy to play with a guy that you really like, so me and him enjoy playing with each other and I'm happy to have him back this week."

I think Bucs fans share in that entire sentiment.

4. TE Rob Gronkowski

There's been a lot made of ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ getting back into the swing of things after spending the 2019 season out of football. He's coming back and now learning an entirely new offense, though thankfully he's still with his same quarterback. While he's getting a full grasp on what is expected of him in the receiving game, he's been a great asset for the run game and in pass protection due to his blocking abilities. He's holding up against defensive ends and linebackers like the massive 6-7 guy he is.