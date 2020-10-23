5 Bucs to Watch Against Las Vegas

2. RB Ronald Jones

Well, I haven't been putting Jones in these and it's been working for him. Working to the tune of back-to-back-to-back 100-yard games, making him just the fourth player in franchise history to record three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. Jones is about to get some help this week, though. Running back Leonard Fournette practiced in a full capacity all week and Head Coach Bruce Arians said he'd be good to go for Sunday and will 'reassume his role.' That role had been to help keep both he and RoJo fresh throughout the game. Though Jones proved he doesn't need the rest in Fournette's absence, it still can't hurt. It may allow for an even more explosive performance from Jones.

There's also the matter of the Raiders and their rush defense. They rank 22nd in the league and are giving up an average of 126.8 yards per game on the ground. That should provide an opportunity for the Bucs' offense to run the football and if they're going with the hot hand, that has to mean feeding red-hot RoJo.

3. WR Chris Godwin & WR Mike Evans

This will be the second-consecutive game both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be out there in relatively good health together. Godwin said last week he feels it's going to take him a couple weeks to feel 100% himself after a prolonged absence due to injury. But he got his feet wet with Evans against the Packers and though neither player had a career game, they are both poised to take advantage of a 25th-ranked passing defense in Las Vegas. The Raiders are allowed 266.8 yards through the air each game, which is more than quarterback Tom Brady needs to put points on the board.

Brady will have both his top receivers as well as all of his running backs available – not to mention tight end Rob Gronkowski who got his first touchdown as a Buccaneer last week. There should be no shortage of opportunities for anyone on offense, most especially these two.

4. S Antoine Winfield Jr.