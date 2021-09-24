5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

The Buccaneers are heading into the Los Angeles to play the Rams for the second time in two seasons yet amazingly, it will be quarterback Tom Brady's first time in his 22-year career playing an NFL game in Los Angeles. He told the media on Thursday that he'll have a lot of friends and family in attendance at the brand-new SoFi Stadium, and if he happens to attempt to show off a little bit, I'm not sure anyone would notice considering he's already on an offensive tear through the first two games of the season.

He's always a player to watch so I decided to name a few more players not named Brady that you also might want to keep an eye on as the Bucs take on the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET.

1. WR Chris Godwin

The absence of Antonio Brown could mean more targets for guys like Godwin and Mike Evans, along with some younger receivers like Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. Heck, Bruce Arians said Friday he was looking forward to rookie Jaelon Darden making his NFL debut. Whether he means in the kick return game with Jaydon Mickens' absence or on offense is unclear. But either way, with one less mouth to feed, it could open up an opportunity for Godwin, who has had what you may call success against the Rams the last two years.