5 Bucs to Watch Against Miami

2. QB Tom Brady

Someone who likely will be able to provide some insight into the Dolphins this week is once again quarterback Tom Brady. Not only has he played the Dolphins a total of 35 times thanks to sharing a division with Miami for 20 years, Flores was formerly with the Patriots as both an assistant coach and defensive play caller.

On Thursday, Brady estimated he had gone against Flores and his defense in practice as many as 1,500 times when the pair were in New England. That means for the second week in a row, Brady will have a really good idea what the opposing defense is going to try to do against him. It seemed to pay off in the chess match that was last week.

So far this season, the Dolphins are blitzing the most of any team at a 40.9% clip. Though Brady seems to be unaffected by it. Since 2019, he's been pressured by a Dolphins' blitz exactly zero times, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Overall this season, Brady is actually the least-pressured quarterback when facing the blitz at all, getting pressured at a rate of just 13.6% when facing five or more rushers.

And though Brady owns a winning record over the Dolphins – as he does against every NFL franchise – he has also lost to them double the amount of times he's lost to anyone else. In fact, the last time Brady faced the Dolphins in 2019, he lost by a field goal in Week 17. It was his last regular-season game as a Patriot.

All that being said, he has a 23-12 record against Miami. Not to mention, he has good team juju on his side. The Dolphins haven't won in Tampa since 1988. That bodes well for the Buccaneers' chances I'd say.

3. CB Richard Sherman

Arians said Friday that he isn't much concerned with how many passing yards the defense lets up so long as they don't let up points. That was the case in last Sunday's win over the Patriots where the Bucs may have let up 320 passing yards but they only yielded a total of 17 points.

That's pretty darn good when you have an offense as potent as Tampa Bay's.

But there's still room for improvement in the aspect of pass defense and a guy who is by default tasked with leading that improvement given his veteran status is Sherman – despite the fact he only got here a week ago. Sherman played all but one defensive snap against the Pats after participating in just three practices with the team. With a couple weeks of practice and that game under his belt – it'll be interesting to see how much he improves week to week. He certainly has the study habits already judging from the scouting report he gave on Miami Wednesday.

"We'll communicate and go over the indicators and the keys and find spots where we can find success with this offense," said Sherman of the Dolphins this past Wednesday. "They're doing things a little different with [Jacoby] Brissett under center than they were with Tua [Tagovailoa]. They were running a little more RPO (run-pass option) and they still try to do some of the RPO stuff with Brissett, but not as much. It's really about just being detailed, understanding your indicators and trusting them."