5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

2. CB Carlton Davis

Davis is likely again to be matched up with New Orleans' receiver Michael Thomas, should he in fact return. Thomas has been out since Week One against the Bucs, where he nabbed just three catches for 17 yards throughout the course of the game. It was the second-lowest total of his career. That was due in large part to Davis shadowing Thomas and rendering him ineffective.

Davis has enjoyed a lot of success since. He currently leads the league in interceptions with four after nabbing a pivotal takeaway against the Giants that helped shift momentum back to the Buccaneers, who would ultimately come out victorious. The Bucs as a unit also tie for the league lead in interceptions with 11 and have recorded one in seven straight games. Should Davis, or the unit as a whole, get another one against New Orleans, it'll mark the team's longest streak of such games since 2004.

Now, Brees isn't the easiest player to pick off. He takes care of the ball well and has thrown just three all year. The Saints' offense in general has some incredibly dynamic playmakers and the aforementioned Thomas is undoubtedly one of them – especially against the Buccaneers. If Davis can take him out of the game again, it'll help the Bucs defense tremendously in containing yet another top 10 offense.

3. WR Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers are looking at potentially fielding more dynamic playmakers on offense than even they know what to do with on Sunday. On Friday, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Godwin could be one of them. Godwin suffered a broken finger in the team's win over the Raiders in Vegas and had it surgically repaired shortly thereafter. Godwin missed last week against the Giants but depending on how sore he is on Saturday, Arians said he anticipates Godwin will play Sunday night.