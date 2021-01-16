5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

1. RT Tristan Wirfs & RG Aaron Stinnie

There has been a shakeup on the right side of the offensive line that has had the luxury of continuity for most of the season. That's good news because that unit is probably the one that needs it the most. But against Washington in the Wildcard round, right guard Alex Cappa fractured his ankle and was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday. That means a new face will get the start in his place: Aaron Stinnie.

"To do this, when you're in that backup role, you're pretty much preparing the whole year for a moment like this," said Stinnie on Thursday. "You always want to prepare yourself as though you are going to be the starter that week so that there is no surprise or shock to yourself when that moment [comes] that you have to go in. So, I've definitely been preparing for a while. As far as this week, I'm definitely trying to dive [deeper] into things, but it's kind of just sticking with the same routine and program that I've been doing. I feel like what I've been doing all year long has been preparing me mentally and physically for the game, so I'm just trying to keep with those roots on it."