5 Bucs to Watch Against New York

3. OLB Shaq Barrett

Barrett said this week that he isn't satisfied with how he's playing so far this season. He still leads the team with 5.5 sacks but would like to see himself and his defensive counterparts get to the quarterback more. He may have the opportunity to do that against the Giants, who he has also done well against. In three regular season matchups against New York, Barrett has 5.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss. The last time he played them at home as a member of the Bucs, in fact, he had 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three tackles for loss. I wouldn't complain seeing another performance like that on Monday under the primetime lights.

That being said, with Vita Vea officially listed as doubtful and even Rakeem Nuñez-Roches designated as questionable, Barrett may not enjoy as many one-on-one matchups as he would otherwise. That interior rotation of the defensive line is paramount to edge success. But Barrett talked this week about getting after the quarterback and if they do, the rest should take of itself. That could start with Barrett.

4. ILB Devin White

Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones can be a little slippery, though. He may not be a full-on dual-threat quarterback but he can extend plays with his legs no problem. He had a season-high 95 rushing yards on nine attempts against Washington in Week Two. He even caught a 16-yard pass against Carolina at home in Week Seven. Seems between Jones and Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett, the pair have some tricks up their sleeves.

It could fall on White to help mitigate any of the impact those tricks could have on the game. The Bucs have made a habit of deploying some type of spy for mobile quarterbacks this season and I wouldn't be surprised if White was tapped to pay special attention to Jones this game. Plus, White is coming off a Washington game that saw him make 18 combined tackles and sack the quarterback twice. That's something White likes to do, too. So let him keep doing it.

5. TE Rob Gronkowski