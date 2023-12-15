Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Packers in Week 15

The Buccaneers will take on the Packers in Week 15 as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

Dec 15, 2023
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Emboldened by a singular focus and playoff mindset, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to the Frozen Tundra to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 at Lambeau Field. The Bucs are riding a two-game win streak and will face a Packers team looking to solidify its place in the Wild Card hunt. Victories over the Panthers and Falcons moved the Bucs into a tie for first place in the NFC South. Now, Tampa Bay will head north to take on Jordan Love and the Packers' talented defensive front featuring interior disruptor Kenny Clark and edge rusher Rashan Gary. The Packers have won three of their previous four games, including wins over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs will vie to keep their win streak alive on Sunday in pursuit of a third-straight division title. Here are five Buccaneers to watch against the Packers:

Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch, a second-round rookie, underwent the expected learning curve for first-year players in the NFL. He has shown significant improvement in recent weeks, garnering "most improved" praise from Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales. His growth has led to a reinvigorated ground attack between the tackles. Mauch is an effective drive blocker in space and has lateral agility with quickness out of his sets. He surges into blocks with pop and is able to match rushers. Kenny Clark, the Packers' imposing nose tackle, moves around in the interior and will battle with Mauch on Sunday. Two-time Pro Bowl, Clark, is adept at wreaking havoc against both the run and pass. Clark has provided pressure from the inside, with 4.5 sacks. He plays with a low center of gravity and possesses a menacing bull rush when on an island. According to Next Gen Stats, Clark has 18 quarterback pressures since Week 10, the second most by an interior lineman in that span. He often overwhelms centers/guards with an instinctual feel for the game and understanding of leverage. Mauch has held his own against some of the league's top-tier players and on Sunday, Clark is next up on the challenging compilation.

Zyon McCollum  

As starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean have dealt with injuries this season, second-year man Zyon McCollum has stepped into the role and seized the opportunity. Against the Falcons in Week 14, McCollum led the Bucs with nine tackles and added two key pass breakups for good measure.  He plays with physicality in coverage and has the athleticism to match the release from his backpedal and mirror the route, keeping pace. With speed, balance and fluid feet, McCollum has bolstered the secondary for the Bucs in 2023, garnering praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles.

"Zyon has been great," Bowles described. "His confidence has been great because he understands the scheme now. He knows what he can and can't do within the scheme. He takes that and he makes that his own. He's a heck of an athlete, he's a heck of a football player. He's probably our unsung defensive hero right now."

On Sunday, McCollum will face several of the Packers' receivers during the battle, including Jayden Reed. Reed leads Green Bay in receiving yards with 540 and is able to hit top speed almost instantaneously. He runs routes with varying tempo to keep defenders at bay and is adept at making back-shoulder catches. Reed is shifty after the catch and McCollum's athletic traits will come into focus.

"The biggest thing about this week – these guys are young, but they're route runners," said Todd Bowles on the Packers' receivers. "Normally you either face speed guys or big guys that can catch. They've got size, speed, and they've got precision. They're very good route runners, they have very good hands, and they compete. At any point in time, any one of them can beat you. That's what makes it hard about these guys – they're all pretty much on the same level. They're very good football players. You might not have heard the name, but if you watch them play, those guys can play."

Rachaad White

The Bucs will be facing the 31st-ranked run defense this weekend, as the Packers' have allowed 141.8 ground yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. The Giants ran the ball 34 times for 209 yards against Green Bay on Monday Night Football – notably without linebacker Quay Walker – and there could be opportunities for Rachaad White on the ground at Lambeau Field. The Bucs took advantage of the Falcons' use of two-high shell coverage (two safeties deep, man coverage underneath) and a light box by pounding the rock. White eclipsed the 100-yard marker and whether between the tackles or down the perimeter, he made an impact on the gridiron, igniting the team's offensive attack in a must-win scenario. Against the Packers, White and the Bucs will look to continue the trend. White has four rushing touchdowns since Week Nine – tied for fifth-most among running backs during that span. White is a patient runner and can locate tight creases and squeeze to accelerate through. His open-field prowess and reliable hands have made White not only one of Baker Mayfield's favorite checkdown options, but an integral component of the offense.

Luke Goedeke

The Bucs' offensive line has played a crucial role in the improvement of the run game in recent weeks, as second and third-level extension blocks have elongated rush lanes. Luke Goedeke, the Bucs' right tackle, has helped pave the way. The former Central Michigan star is able to uproot the opposition in the run game and he possesses solid anticipation as a second-level blocker. Goedeke plays with a competitive disposition and above-average technique. He has faced several of the NFL's elite and will do so again on Sunday with Packers' edge rusher Rashan Gary. In 2023, Gary has tallied a team-high 9.0 sacks, along with 19 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His numbers are even more impressive considering he started the year on a pitch count as he worked his way back from an ACL injury. Gary leverages both speed and power and is lethal on initial contact. He possesses an imposing get-off and pairs violent hands with technically-sound footwork. Gary plays with elite contact balance and has a hellacious long-arm bull rush. He sets the tone and has a career-best 20.7% pressure rate in 2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr.  

Antoine Winfield Jr., the Bucs' blitz catalyst, has 4.0 sacks on the season. Winfield has played lights out in 2023, setting the tone on defense for the Buccaneers. The interchangeable safety takes effective angles to the ball in both the run or pass and pairs elite play recognition with balance and pursuit leverage. Winfield Jr. hits with intensity and purpose. On Sunday, he will look to rattle Jordan Love in the pocket. Todd Bowles is known his aggressive approach on defense and the Buccaneers are blitzing at the third-highest rate in football. Love is not a rookie and spent the past three years absorbing information from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he is still inexperienced with a small sample size of game experience prior to 2023. Bowles will likely have an array of pressure packages dialed up for the young passer to disrupt the Packers' rhythm. In 2023, Love has accumulated 3,084 yards, completing 275 of 447 passing attempts (61.5) in 13 game starts. Love can deliver off-platform throws with ease and has the mobility element to pick up yards on the ground. In Weeks 1-10, he threw 10 interceptions, tied for the second-most in the NFL, but steadily improved over the last month in that category. His decision-making dipped on Monday Night Football against the Giants, but Love will look to right the ship against the Bucs on his home field. Winfield Jr. will likely play a critical role in limiting Love, whether disrupting the catch space or with closing speed on a blitz.

