5 Bucs to Watch Against Philadelphia

3. RB Leonard Fournette

The Bucs have an opportunity against this Philadelphia defense. Where the Eagles rank third against the pass, they rank 30th against the run. They're letting up an average of 142.0 yards per game on the ground. That's good news for what seems to be a bolstered Bucs rushing attack as of late.

Tampa Bay is coming off of two straight games with over 100 yards on the ground and Fournette has been a big part of that. The second-year Buccaneer went over 100 all-purpose yards against the Dolphins and added a rushing touchdown to boot. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry on Sunday after averaging 4.6 yards per carry against a tough New England defense the week before. He led the way there with 92 rushing yards to help the Bucs get to 120 on the night.

Each game the Bucs have gone over 100 yards on the ground, it's allowed them to absolute dominate the time of possession battle. It also keeps the defense off the field, which allows them to stay aggressive on opposing quarterbacks and in the pass rush. They'll need that in order to contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said Tuesday is a guy 'who keeps you honest' and someone who can beat you with his arm and his legs.

4. ILB Devin White

Because of that, White may be tasked with a lot when it comes to the quarterback this game. White has been involved in the pass rush already this year but now he may have to apply his capabilities against the run to the opposing quarterback. Not to mention, the Eagles have a couple good backs and an offensive line that according to NFL Next Gen Stats is paving the way for 5.1 expected yards per carry, which is the most in the NFL.