5 Bucs to Watch Against Tennessee in Preseason Week 2

The Buccaneers and Titans scheduled two joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason meeting at Nissan Stadium. With another chance for reserve players to cement a spot on the coveted yet elusive 53-man roster, the game-day exhibition presents a rare opportunity against an unfamiliar opponent. Scheme installs implemented throughout training camp will materialize on turf come Saturday night as evaluations continue. With cutdown day fast approaching, players will rotate reps in an all-encompassing audition. Here are five Bucs to watch for prime viewing on Saturday night under the illumination of Nashville lights.

Deven Thompkins

Undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins stunned on Thursday, compiling several jaw-dropping vertical leaping catches during 1-on-1 drills. He has continued to ascend throughout the 2022 offseason, garnering praise from coaches and players. Head Coach Todd Bowles singled Thompkins out during OTAs for his production between the hash marks. Coming out of Utah State, Thompkins was underrated due to his small frame (5-foot-8, 155 pounds), but he plays bigger than his size with a relentless competitive streak. With rare physicality at the catch point and speed to create cushion from defensive backs, Thompkins has created an impressive resume; one that could cement a potential final roster spot. Behind headliners Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage Jr., the battle for the fifth and sixth receiver spots on the depth chart is wide open. The challengers include Thompkins, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson Jr., among others. A strong outing in the remaining two preseason games would raise Thompkins' stock and propel him from an undervalued player to an offensive asset in Tampa Bay. No. 83 is one to keep an eye on come Saturday.

Rachaad White

Similar to the battle at receiver, competition is heating up for the backup running back role behind incumbent starter Leonard Fournette. On the current unofficial depth chart, Ke'Shawn Vaughn is listed behind Fournette, with Giovani Bernard, White and Patrick Laird following suit. Known as the shiftiest back in the Pac-12 out of Arizona State, the Bucs' third-round draft pick has emerged throughout the offseason. As White continues to acclimate to the NFL through craft/technique enhancement, his production increases through allotted reps. During joint practices with both the Dolphins and ensuing Titans, White has showcased his slash running style with the ability to quickly get north post-cut. He has effortlessly bounced runs outside behind lead blockers, making defenders miss in the open field. White's upside at Arizona State was his pass-catching prowess and he has looked the part. On Thursday, White showed his yards-after-catch capability. Against the Titans during practice, White was targeted on consecutive plays during the 11-on-11 period and posted large gains on both. Most notably on the first, White caught a pass near the sideline on an out route and instantaneously spun around a defender, then accelerated up field. As White strives to make his mark in the offense, he is one to observe on Saturday. With both screens and jet sweeps, he creates a fun wrinkle in Byron Leftwich's attack.

Logan Hall

Logan Hall, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, adds a new dimension to Tampa Bay's defensive front. He fortifies the unit, bring much-needed length and speed to the interior. Hall has primarily worked as a three-technique, rotating in with Akiem Hicks. At Houston, Hall lined up all along the defensive front and his versatility allows Todd Bowles to open the playbook with a myriad of looks and sub packages to create beneficial 1-on-1 pass rush situations, keeping offenses off-balance. As Hall continues to develop as a run defender, his ceiling rises. "He's learning the system," Head Coach Todd Bowles stated. "He does a good job. He's still learning the run a little bit, some of the things we like to do technique-wise, but his pass-rushing is outstanding, and we really like that in him. But we're bringing him along slow." At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Hall has made an immediate impact with his tenacity throughout the offseason. Last season for the Cougars, Hall registered 47 tackles, including 13 for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 12 games. He will strive to take advantage of reps in 2022 with the Bucs, continuing the production level on the field.

Carl Nassib

Outside linebacker Carl Nassib returned to Tampa Bay, signing a one-year deal with his former team (2018-19). However, he made his debut by way of Nashville, Tennessee. The Buccaneers were in Tennessee for joint practices with the Titans and Nassib flew to Nashville, inking his deal in a hotel room. The former Raider practiced with the team on Thursday and although Nassib has familiarity with the Bucs' defensive scheme and camaraderie with the players, there will be a gradual process of getting up to speed. "We tailored some things for him where he could just go in and play and didn't have to think as much, and he handled the workload pretty [well] as far as him being in shape," Bowles said. "We'll start to expand what he knows as he goes forward but he did a good job going in there." Previously, Nassib was productive for the Bucs under two different defensive systems, posting 6.5 sacks (career-high) in 2018 and 6.0 in 2019. He reunited with Shaq Barrett, with whom he formed a lethal tandem in 2019. Nassib was selective with his options but when the Bucs called, he jumped at the opportunity. Cam Gill sustained a Lisfranc injury and Nassib brings energy and experience to the rotation. He is a stout run defender and although he primarily rushed from the edge for the Raiders, he is willing to line up anywhere to maximize time on the field in Tampa. Nassib will be one to watch as fans get the first glimpse of him in a Bucs jersey and in a live, game-action setting once again.

Luke Goedeke