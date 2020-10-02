5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

3. DL Ndamukong Suh

Suh is another one who has spent a decent amount of time in the AFC and also has four career games against the Chargers. In those games he totaled 2.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits, 18 tackles and four tackles for loss. Not too shabby for a nose tackle. This will be his first time going up against Los Angeles as a member of the Bucs and the defensive line just happens to be getting more involved each week, it seems.

With a rookie quarterback under center, the Bucs will want to make him uncomfortable and there aren't too many other guys a young player wants to see less than Suh getting through the line. Interior guys like Suh and Vita Vea and Will Gholston have made things easier for edge rushers to be effective, too. Just look at the Bucs' last game where the registered 6.0 sacks. Or the game before where they registered 5.0. Suh himself has 2.0 sacks after recording both in the Bucs' game inside Raymond James Stadium against Carolina. Maybe he'll add to that total as Tampa Bay returns to home turf.

4. S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Of course your September NFC Rookie of the Month wasn't going to get left off this list. It seems like every week the Bucs' second-round draft pick is making plays – and that's because he is. So far this season the rookie phenom has 2.0 sacks, which is the second-most among rookies this year, ranks first among first years in quarterback hits with three and has the second-most tackles of any rookie with 23.

He has already showed his versatility firsthand, too. In Denver, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting went down with an injury, vacating the Bucs' nickel responsibilities. It was Winfield Jr. that stepped into the role, having been cross trained at slot corner in training camp. Arians said Murphy-Bunting will be full-go for this weekend and both of those guys being healthy means a ton of options for this defense on the back end. What will these guys do next?

5. ILB Lavonte David