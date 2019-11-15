5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

2. RB Ronald Jones

Jones has been on a steady incline and that was no exception against the Cardinals. The running back caught eight passes for 77 yards and added 29 more yards on the ground, giving him 106 total yards from scrimmage. The 77 yards were a career high through the air and proved how far Jones has come for the rookie he was just a year ago. It showed how effective he can be in the screen game and him coupled with wide receiver Chris Godwin in that regard can really help quarterback Jameis Winston out.

Winston and the Bucs' offensive line is going to be facing an extremely physical front seven and the quicker Winston can get the ball out – the better. Jones provides a viable option even through the air so I'd look for him to continue his upward trend at home.

3. S Mike Edwards

He's another repeat on this list but with all the shakeups in the secondary this week, I really am looking for Edwards to step up along with his first-year counterparts. The Saints probably aren't going to be running the ball a whole lot, the Bucs still own the best run defense in the league. Plus, with a receiver like Michael Thomas who leads the league in receiving yards, they're going to take their fair share of shots. With all the extra work the defensive backs have put in this week, I think Edwards can start to anticipate more and maybe get back to his ball-hawking abilities he was known for in college.

Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans during Week Five. Now, I'm speaking into existence another rookie interception against the Saints, even if it is Brees this time around.

4. DT Vita Vea

While it was said with wry smiles by both Head Coach Bruce Arians and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich wouldn't rule out more appearances by the 347-pound defensive tackle on offense like we saw last week at the end of the game. There was even route-running tossed around.

On defense though, the Saints are going to be without guard Andrus Peat on the interior of their offensive line, which could make things easier for both Vea and Ndamukong Suh to break through and get to Brees.