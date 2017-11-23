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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch vs. Atlanta

A couple Bucs to watch as they take on the division-rival Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Nov 23, 2017 at 02:31 AM

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  1. DT Gerald McCoy**
    Gerald McCoy gets to Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan. He's registered five sacks on the Atlanta signal caller, the most he has against any one team. The Bucs' pass rush has struggled this season, but seemed to get going the past two games. McCoy had a significant outing in Miami, sacking quarterback Matt Moore once and recording seven combined tackles on the day. This followed a two-sack outing against the New York Jets at home in Week 10. Since 2013, McCoy has the most sacks of any defensive tackle in the league with 38.5. He'll look to get after a familiar quarterback this weekend and add to that total.

2. S T.J. Ward
The veteran safety will be playing against his younger brother, running back Derron Ward. Derron stepped up for an injured Devonta Freeman on Monday night in Seattle and averaged 5.2 yards a carry against the Seahawks. On the defensive side, T.J. has 11 tackles and three assists against Atlanta in his career. Atlanta's Freeman is still in concussion protocol so it's most likely Derron will be called upon again on Sunday. With the two brothers presumably on the field at the same time, playing on opposite sides of the ball, it will be a fun matchup to watch in Atlanta.

**

Photos: Bucs vs. Falcons Through the Years

A look back at all of the matchups between the Buccaneers and the Falcons.

Nov. 26 2017, L 20-34
1 / 43

Nov. 26 2017, L 20-34

13 WR Mike Evans, Nov. 3 2016
2 / 43

13 WR Mike Evans, Nov. 3 2016

22 RB Doug Martin, Sep. 11 2016
3 / 43

22 RB Doug Martin, Sep. 11 2016

34 RB Charles Sims, Dec. 6 2015
4 / 43

34 RB Charles Sims, Dec. 6 2015

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Nov. 1 2015
5 / 43

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Nov. 1 2015

83 WR Vincent Jackson, Nov. 9 2014
6 / 43

83 WR Vincent Jackson, Nov. 9 2014

51 LB Danny Lansanah, Sep. 18 2014
7 / 43

51 LB Danny Lansanah, Sep. 18 2014

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Nov. 17 2013
8 / 43

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Nov. 17 2013

83 WR Vincent Jackson, Oct. 20 2013
9 / 43

83 WR Vincent Jackson, Oct. 20 2013

91 DE Da'Quan Bowers, Dec. 30 2012
10 / 43

91 DE Da'Quan Bowers, Dec. 30 2012

20 CB Ronde Barber, Nov. 25 2012
11 / 43

20 CB Ronde Barber, Nov. 25 2012

89 WR Dezmon Briscoe, Jan. 1 2012
12 / 43

89 WR Dezmon Briscoe, Jan. 1 2012

59 LB Mason Foster, Sep. 25 2011
13 / 43

59 LB Mason Foster, Sep. 25 2011

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Dec. 5 2010
14 / 43

93 DT Gerald McCoy, Dec. 5 2010

17 WR Arrelious Benn, Nov. 7 2010
15 / 43

17 WR Arrelious Benn, Nov. 7 2010

25 CB Aqib Talib, Jan. 1 2010
16 / 43

25 CB Aqib Talib, Jan. 1 2010

24 WR Maurice Stovall, Nov. 29 2009
17 / 43

24 WR Maurice Stovall, Nov. 29 2009

24 RB Cadillac Williams, Dec. 14 2008
18 / 43

24 RB Cadillac Williams, Dec. 14 2008

90 DE Gaines Adams, Sep. 14 2008
19 / 43

90 DE Gaines Adams, Sep. 14 2008

51 LB Barrett Ruud, Dec. 16 2007
20 / 43

51 LB Barrett Ruud, Dec. 16 2007

91 DE Stylez G. White, Nov. 18 2007
21 / 43

91 DE Stylez G. White, Nov. 18 2007

24 RB Cadillac Williams, Dec. 10 2006
22 / 43

24 RB Cadillac Williams, Dec. 10 2006

55 LB Derrick Brooks, Sep. 17 2006
23 / 43

55 LB Derrick Brooks, Sep. 17 2006

40 FB Mike Alstott, Dec. 24 2005
24 / 43

40 FB Mike Alstott, Dec. 24 2005

97 DE Simeon Rice, Nov. 20 2005
25 / 43

97 DE Simeon Rice, Nov. 20 2005

84 WR Joey Galloway, Dec. 5 2004
26 / 43

84 WR Joey Galloway, Dec. 5 2004

32 RB Michael Pittman, Nov. 14 2004
27 / 43

32 RB Michael Pittman, Nov. 14 2004

22 RB Thomas Jones, Dec. 20 2003
28 / 43

22 RB Thomas Jones, Dec. 20 2003

92 DT Anthony McFarland, Sep. 21 2003
29 / 43

92 DT Anthony McFarland, Sep. 21 2003

83 WR Joe Jurevicius, Dec. 8 2002
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83 WR Joe Jurevicius, Dec. 8 2002

32 RB Michael Pittman, Oct. 6 2002
31 / 43

32 RB Michael Pittman, Oct. 6 2002

28 RB Warrick Dunn, Nov. 5 2000
32 / 43

28 RB Warrick Dunn, Nov. 5 2000

12 QB Trent Dilfer, Nov. 21 1999
33 / 43

12 QB Trent Dilfer, Nov. 21 1999

72 DE Chidi Ahanotu, Nov. 9 1997
34 / 43

72 DE Chidi Ahanotu, Nov. 9 1997

47 SS John Lynch, Oct. 22 1995
35 / 43

47 SS John Lynch, Oct. 22 1995

34 RB Reggie Cobb, Dec. 13 1992
36 / 43

34 RB Reggie Cobb, Dec. 13 1992

40 RB Gary Anderson, Nov. 17 1991
37 / 43

40 RB Gary Anderson, Nov. 17 1991

52 DE Keith McCants, Dec. 2 1990
38 / 43

52 DE Keith McCants, Dec. 2 1990

39 RB Cliff Austin, Sep. 13 1987
39 / 43

39 RB Cliff Austin, Sep. 13 1987

1 K Donald Igwebuike, Sep. 28 1986
40 / 43

1 K Donald Igwebuike, Sep. 28 1986

17 QB Steve DeBerg, Dec. 9 1984
41 / 43

17 QB Steve DeBerg, Dec. 9 1984

12 QB Doug Williams, Nov. 4 1979
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12 QB Doug Williams, Nov. 4 1979

12 QB Doug Williams, Sep. 24 1978Games not pictured:Oct. 9 1994 Oct. 31 1993 Nov. 27 1988 Dec. 6 1981 Nov. 27 1977
43 / 43

12 QB Doug Williams, Sep. 24 1978Games not pictured:Oct. 9 1994 Oct. 31 1993 Nov. 27 1988 Dec. 6 1981 Nov. 27 1977

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  1. The Bucs' offensive line**
    Protecting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will need to be a focus for the offensive line on Sunday. The Falcons have the league's fourth-best sack total this season, taking the quarterback down 29.0 times through Week 11. Atlanta possesses a strong defensive front that the line will have to matchup against, starting with defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who has 8.0 sacks so far in 2017. The offensive line will also have to open up running lanes to get Tampa Bay's ground game going – something the team has struggled with this season. The Bucs will need to have offensive balance against a top 10 team like Atlanta in order to be successful, especially on the road.

4. CB Brent Grimes
Cornerback Brent Grimes and the rest of the secondary will need to have an answer to Falcons' receiver Julio Jones. While a familiar foe, Jones seems to evade defenders, overcoming any attempted coverage even against division opponents. In 10 games against the Buccaneers, Jones has 68 catches on 98 targets for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. The receiver is averaging 14.6 yards per catch this season and has a total of 786 yards in 2017. The good news is that it may be a new stadium, but Atlanta is familiar for Grimes, who was drafted by the Falcons and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. His athleticism will be needed against Jones and if he can create turnovers for the Bucs defense as he has been, he could prove to be a real difference maker.

5. WR Mike Evans
The big-man receiver was quietly involved against Miami this past Sunday, nabbing five catches for 92 yards, but not quite getting into the end zone. Atlanta will be a familiar opponent for Evans, and one he has played well against. In the Buccaneers and Falcons last meeting in Week 9 of 2016, Evans had 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday Night Football. Over the course of his career, Evans has 35 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns in six games against the Falcons. Look for him to continue that success in Atlanta this Sunday.

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