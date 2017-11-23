5 Bucs to Watch vs. Atlanta

4. CB Brent Grimes

Cornerback Brent Grimes and the rest of the secondary will need to have an answer to Falcons' receiver Julio Jones. While a familiar foe, Jones seems to evade defenders, overcoming any attempted coverage even against division opponents. In 10 games against the Buccaneers, Jones has 68 catches on 98 targets for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. The receiver is averaging 14.6 yards per catch this season and has a total of 786 yards in 2017. The good news is that it may be a new stadium, but Atlanta is familiar for Grimes, who was drafted by the Falcons and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. His athleticism will be needed against Jones and if he can create turnovers for the Bucs defense as he has been, he could prove to be a real difference maker.