5 Huge Matchups on the Bucs' New Schedule

Grimes was with the Falcons when they made a very bold trade in 2011, trading up 21 spots to snag Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones. It didn't take long for that move to look good, as Jones caught 54 passes and scored eight touchdowns as a rookie on a playoff team, then exploded for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns in Grimes' last year in Atlanta.

Those incredible numbers proved to be a mere appetizer. After an injury-shortened 2013 season, Jones has caught an astounding 240 passes for 3,464 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past two years. In this golden age for NFL receivers, Jones has been at the absolute top of the heap in 2014 and 2015. He is sure to be right back at the peak in 2016.

Grimes, however, might be able to help Jones off to a slow start to the new campaign. An outstanding cover corner with ball-hawking skills – as evidenced by 13 interceptions over the last three years – Grimes just might draw Jones as an all-day assignment. There's almost no chance that any NFL defender will pitch a shutout against Jones in 2016, but the Bucs' new corner will surely bring confidence and a feisty attitude to the task. Jones was targeted an incredible 203 times by QB Matt Ryan last year, or nearly 13 times per game; if Ryan decides to force it in that direction on opening day, Grimes just may get a chance or two to make a play on the football.