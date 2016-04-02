5 Mid-Round Draft Prospects to Watch

1. WR Leonte Carroo, Rutgers
The Buccaneers have two established outside receivers in Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, but Tampa Bay found themselves lacking depth when Louis Murphy was sidelined with a season-ending injury and Jackson missed time with an injury of his own. Carroo could still be on the board after the conclusion of the second round and is a prototypical, shifty slot wide receiver who could step in and compliment Evans and Jackson nicely.
2. DE Shawn Oakman, Baylor
Oakman's freakish physique has resulted in him being one of the most talked-about mid-round prospects in the draft. He's 6-foot-8, 290 pounds and ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, but is considered by many to still be somewhat raw. Oakman could still be around in rounds three and four.
ESPN Senior Writer Todd McShay picks his top 32 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.
- S Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah**
Killebrew is a big, physical safety who impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Killebrew is roughly the same size as Lavonte David, but plays in the secondary. His college tape reveals he's a big-hit type player best suited to defend against the run and has been clocked running a 4.43. Killebrew could be snagged anywhere in the middle of the draft.
4. K Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Whether or not Aguayo is actually a mid-round pick has yet to be determined; some feel that he could be taken as high as the second round. He connected on 69 of 78 field goal attempts while at Florida State, an 88.5% conversion rate. He never missed an extra point and is only the second player in FSU's history to become a three-time first-team All-American, joining Deion Sanders.
5. FB Glenn Gronkowski, Kansas State
Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter has hinted that the Buccaneers will be looking to acquire a fullback for the upcoming season, but there are few prospects entering the draft who are pure fullbacks. Gronkowski was a productive pass-catcher in college, but there are concerns over his run-blocking ability. He could potentially be available as late as the fifth or sixth round.