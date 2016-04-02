5 Mid-Round Draft Prospects to Watch

4. K Roberto Aguayo, Florida State

Whether or not Aguayo is actually a mid-round pick has yet to be determined; some feel that he could be taken as high as the second round. He connected on 69 of 78 field goal attempts while at Florida State, an 88.5% conversion rate. He never missed an extra point and is only the second player in FSU's history to become a three-time first-team All-American, joining Deion Sanders.