Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Mid-Round Draft Prospects to Watch

A few players to keep an eye on in rounds three, four and five.

Apr 02, 2016 at 01:00 AM
41-oakman.jpg

1. WR Leonte Carroo, Rutgers
The Buccaneers have two established outside receivers in Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, but Tampa Bay found themselves lacking depth when Louis Murphy was sidelined with a season-ending injury and Jackson missed time with an injury of his own. Carroo could still be on the board after the conclusion of the second round and is a prototypical, shifty slot wide receiver who could step in and compliment Evans and Jackson nicely.

2. DE Shawn Oakman, Baylor
Oakman's freakish physique has resulted in him being one of the most talked-about mid-round prospects in the draft. He's 6-foot-8, 290 pounds and ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, but is considered by many to still be somewhat raw. Oakman could still be around in rounds three and four.

**

Todd McShay's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

ESPN Senior Writer Todd McShay picks his top 32 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Chris Jones - Mississippi State,DT
1 / 32
  1. Chris Jones - Mississippi State,DT
Kamalei Correa - Boise State, OLB
2 / 32
  1. Kamalei Correa - Boise State, OLB
Robert NKemdiche - Ole Miss, DT
3 / 32
  1. Robert NKemdiche - Ole Miss, DT
Hunter Henry - Arkansas, TE
4 / 32
  1. Hunter Henry - Arkansas, TE
Paxton Lynch - Memphis, QB
5 / 32
  1. Paxton Lynch - Memphis, QB
German Ifedi - Texas A&M, OT
6 / 32
  1. German Ifedi - Texas A&M, OT
Eli Apple - Ohio State, CB
7 / 32
  1. Eli Apple - Ohio State, CB
Vonn Bell - Ohio State, S
8 / 32
  1. Vonn Bell - Ohio State, S
Jaylon Smith - Norte Dame, OLB
9 / 32
  1. Jaylon Smith - Norte Dame, OLB
Vernon Bulter - Louisiana Tech, DT
10 / 32
  1. Vernon Bulter - Louisiana Tech, DT
Will Fuller - Notre Dame, WR
11 / 32
  1. Will Fuller - Notre Dame, WR
Andrew Billings - Baylor, DT
12 / 32
  1. Andrew Billings - Baylor, DT
Taylor Decker - Ohio State, OT
13 / 32
  1. Taylor Decker - Ohio State, OT
Josh Doctson -  TCU, WR
14 / 32
  1. Josh Doctson -  TCU, WR
Leonard Floyd - Georgia, OLB
15 / 32
  1. Leonard Floyd - Georgia, OLB
Shaq Lawson - Clemson, DE
16 / 32
  1. Shaq Lawson - Clemson, DE
Sheldon Rankins - Louisville, DT
17 / 32
  1. Sheldon Rankins - Louisville, DT
Jarran Reed - Alabama, DT
18 / 32
  1. Jarran Reed - Alabama, DT
Darron Lee - Ohio State, OLB
19 / 32
  1. Darron Lee - Ohio State, OLB
Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss, WR
20 / 32
  1. Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss, WR
Reggie Ragland - Alabama, ILB
21 / 32
  1. Reggie Ragland - Alabama, ILB
Jack Conklin - Michigan State, OT
22 / 32
  1. Jack Conklin - Michigan State, OT
Jared Goff - California,QB
23 / 32
  1. Jared Goff - California,QB
Carson Wentz - North Dakota State, QB
24 / 32
  1. Carson Wentz - North Dakota State, QB
Myles Jack - UCLA, OLB
25 / 32
  1. Myles Jack - UCLA, OLB
Vernon Hargreaves III - Florida, CB
26 / 32
  1. Vernon Hargreaves III - Florida, CB
Ronnie Stanley - Norte Dame, OT
27 / 32
  1. Ronnie Stanley - Norte Dame, OT
Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State, RB
28 / 32
  1. Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State, RB
Jalen Ramsey - Florida State, CB
29 / 32
  1. Jalen Ramsey - Florida State, CB
DeForest Buckner - Oregon, DE
30 / 32
  1. DeForest Buckner - Oregon, DE
Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss, OT
31 / 32
  1. Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss, OT
Joey Bosa - Ohio State, DE
32 / 32
  1. Joey Bosa - Ohio State, DE
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. S Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah**
    Killebrew is a big, physical safety who impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Killebrew is roughly the same size as Lavonte David, but plays in the secondary. His college tape reveals he's a big-hit type player best suited to defend against the run and has been clocked running a 4.43. Killebrew could be snagged anywhere in the middle of the draft.

4. K Roberto Aguayo, Florida State
Whether or not Aguayo is actually a mid-round pick has yet to be determined; some feel that he could be taken as high as the second round. He connected on 69 of 78 field goal attempts while at Florida State, an 88.5% conversion rate. He never missed an extra point and is only the second player in FSU's history to become a three-time first-team All-American, joining Deion Sanders.

5. FB Glenn Gronkowski, Kansas State
Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter has hinted that the Buccaneers will be looking to acquire a fullback for the upcoming season, but there are few prospects entering the draft who are pure fullbacks. Gronkowski was a productive pass-catcher in college, but there are concerns over his run-blocking ability. He could potentially be available as late as the fifth or sixth round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Jaguars, Week 16 2023 

The Buccaneers will host the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16
news

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Jaguars, Week 16 2023 

The Buccaneers will host the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

Jaguars vs. Bucs | Game Trailer 

The Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Tampa for a Christmas Eve matchup during Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

Calijah Kancey Mic'd Up vs. the Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Watch as the rookie shuts down the run and motivates his team during an impactful win in Green Bay.

Todd Bowles on Playing 'Meaningful' Football in December | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Rakim Jarrett's status and his wishes for Christmas.

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more

Baker Mayfield Sets Record in Lambeau, Bucs Playing Complementary Football | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into QB Baker Mayfield's impressive game vs. Packers, potential matchups vs. Jaguars and keys to victory against Jacksonville.

Week 16 Expert Picks: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Chris Godwin on How Baker Mayfield Changed the Identity of the Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Week 15 play and how quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the identity of the Bucs' offense.

In Case You Missed It: December 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Jaguars vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Jaguars vs. Bucs.

Mary Dozier | Goal Getters

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spotlights Mary Dozier as AdventHealth Goal Getters.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dave Canales on His Desire to Win, 'I Want to Make Coach Bowles Proud' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 16 practice. OC Canales discussed RB Rachaad White's evolution in the offense, the importance of staying the course and what his relationship with HC Todd Bowles means to him.
Advertising