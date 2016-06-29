5 Questions Training Camp Will Answer

4. Is the left guard spot J.R. Sweezy's for the taking?

Similar to Murphy, Sweezy has missed spring workouts recovering from an injury so we haven't seen him on the field in a Buccaneer uniform yet. He's expected to step in for Logan Mankins, who retired a year ago, at left guard but he will have to beat out Kevin Pamphile, who has been working with the ones during the spring, to do it. Pamphile can essentially play every position on the line while Sweezy is best suited at guard, so it could help the Bucs' depth along the line to have Pamphile as the swing man and Sweezy as the starter.