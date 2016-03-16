Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Remaining Free Agents to Watch

Five available players for Buccaneers fans to keep an eye on.

Mar 16, 2016 at 04:16 AM

Photos: Best Available Free Agents

The top free agents still on the market, according to NFL.com.

QB  Robert Griffin
1 / 29
  1. QB  Robert Griffin
Rueben Randle
2 / 29
  1. Rueben Randle
MLB James Laurinaitis
3 / 29
  1. MLB James Laurinaitis
CB Jerraud Powers
4 / 29
  1. CB Jerraud Powers
ILB Zach Brown
5 / 29
  1. ILB Zach Brown
CB Nolan Carroll
6 / 29
  1. CB Nolan Carroll
C Steffen Wisniewski
7 / 29
  1. C Steffen Wisniewski
CB Patrick Robinson
8 / 29
  1. CB Patrick Robinson
CB Leon Hall
9 / 29
  1. CB Leon Hall
RB Legarrette Blount
10 / 29
  1. RB Legarrette Blount
OLB Courtney Upshaw
11 / 29
  1. OLB Courtney Upshaw
LB Dwight Freeney
12 / 29
  1. LB Dwight Freeney
WR Percy Harvin
13 / 29
  1. WR Percy Harvin
LB Mike Neal
14 / 29
  1. LB Mike Neal
G Jahri Evans
15 / 29
  1. G Jahri Evans
G Evan Mathis
16 / 29
  1. G Evan Mathis
RB. Alfred Morris
17 / 29
  1. RB. Alfred Morris
FS Rashad Johnson
18 / 29
  1. FS Rashad Johnson
DT Terrance Knighton
19 / 29
  1. DT Terrance Knighton
WR Anquan Boldin
20 / 29
  1. WR Anquan Boldin
DE Greg Hardy
21 / 29
  1. DE Greg Hardy
45.OLB  Aldon Smith
22 / 29

45.OLB  Aldon Smith

S Walter Thurmond
23 / 29
  1. S Walter Thurmond
OT Andre Smith
24 / 29
  1. OT Andre Smith
RB Arian Foster
25 / 29
  1. RB Arian Foster
DT Nick Fairley
26 / 29
  1. DT Nick Fairley
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
27 / 29
  1. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
S Reggie Nelson
28 / 29
  1. S Reggie Nelson
OT Russell Okung
29 / 29
  1. OT Russell Okung
1. OT Russell Okung
As free agency begins to die down, Okung is currently the highest-rated player still left on the market. He was ranked as the No. 17 free agent by NFL.com and has reportedly drawn interest from a handful of teams, including the Lions, Giants and Steelers. Since entering the league, Okung has started every game he's appeared in at left tackle.

2. S Reggie Nelson
While Nelson is the second-best player available, the Buccaneers appear to be pleased with their safeties from a year ago. Since free agency began, the Bucs have retained both of their starters from a year ago in Bradley McDougald and Chris Conte. The team has also re-signed Keith Tandy, who started two games a year ago with Conte sidelined with injuries. Still, Nelson was NFL.com's No. 22 overall free agent for a reason; he was selected to the Pro Bowl following last season.

**

  1. OT Andre Smith**
    Smith is the second-best tackle on the market after starting 14 games with the Bengals in 2015. And unlike Okung, his experience comes largely at right tackle. The Buccaneers have their left tackle in second-year player Donovan Smith, but the starting job on the opposite end of the line has yet to be determined. If Smith didn't earn the job, he would be a quality depth addition.

4. G Jahri Evans
Evans was once the best guard in the business, earning six-straght Pro Bowl nominations between 2009 and 2014. He has also been selected as an All-Pro four times. With Logan Mankins retiring this offseason, the Bucs signed free agent J.R. Sweezy, who said he expects to play left guard, where Mankins played, next season. Evans has been a right guard for his entire career, but one of the more dominant guards in the past decade warrants a look.

5. LB Mike Neal
Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander are well on their way to becoming a feared one-two punch at the linebacker position. But the Bucs haven't re-signed Danny Lansanah, their starting strong side outside linebacker in 2015, and released Bruce Carter, who served as Lansanah's backup, leaving one of three starting spots unfilled. Neal has experience playing all over the field, whether it be on the strong side, weak side or with his hand in the dirt. Like each player on this list, Neal was among the top 100 available free agents.

