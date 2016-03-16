5 Remaining Free Agents to Watch

4. G Jahri Evans Evans was once the best guard in the business, earning six-straght Pro Bowl nominations between 2009 and 2014. He has also been selected as an All-Pro four times. With Logan Mankins retiring this offseason, the Bucs signed free agent J.R. Sweezy, who said he expects to play left guard, where Mankins played, next season. Evans has been a right guard for his entire career, but one of the more dominant guards in the past decade warrants a look.

5. LB Mike Neal

Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander are well on their way to becoming a feared one-two punch at the linebacker position. But the Bucs haven't re-signed Danny Lansanah, their starting strong side outside linebacker in 2015, and released Bruce Carter, who served as Lansanah's backup, leaving one of three starting spots unfilled. Neal has experience playing all over the field, whether it be on the strong side, weak side or with his hand in the dirt. Like each player on this list, Neal was among the top 100 available free agents.