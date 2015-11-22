5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Eagles

1. QB Jameis Winston

Winston's performance was one of the best in Buccaneer history and was one of the best in NFL history. He became one of just two Buccaneer players to throw five touchdown passes in a game and is one of three rookies in league history to accomplish the feat. Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards en-route to the victory. He also failed to throw an interception, something he's done in five of his last six games.