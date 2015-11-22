Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Five players who impressed in the Buccaneers' Week 11 victory over the Eagles.

Nov 22, 2015 at 02:05 PM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Eagles, Week 11

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 84
WR Mike Evans
2 / 84
LB Kwon Alexander
3 / 84
LB Danny Lansanah
4 / 84
DT Gerald McCoy
5 / 84
DT Gerald McCoy
6 / 84
Bucs Defense
7 / 84
RB Doug Martin
8 / 84
RB Doug Martin
9 / 84
WR Mike Evans
10 / 84
WR Mike Evans
11 / 84
WR Mike Evans
12 / 84
Bucs Celebrate Evans' Touchdown
13 / 84
Bucs Celebrate Evans' Touchdown
14 / 84
Bucs Celebrate Evans' Touchdown
15 / 84
S Major Wright
16 / 84
WR Mike Evans
17 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
18 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
19 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
20 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
21 / 84
Bucs Celebrate Jackson's Touchdown
22 / 84
Bucs Celebrate Jackson's Touchdown
23 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
24 / 84
RB Bobby Rainey
25 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
26 / 84
DT Akeem Spence
27 / 84
DT Akeem Spence
28 / 84
LB Lavonte David
29 / 84
CB Moore, LB David
30 / 84
S Conte, LB David
31 / 84
RB Doug Martin
32 / 84
RB Doug Martin
33 / 84
RB Doug Martin
34 / 84
WR Russell Shepard
35 / 84
WR Russell Shepard, WR Adam Humphries
36 / 84
LB David, S Conte
37 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
38 / 84
RB Charles Sims
39 / 84
RB Charles Sims
40 / 84
WR Adam Humphries
41 / 84
LB Lavonte David
42 / 84
RB Charles Sims
43 / 84
RB Charles Sims
44 / 84
RB Charles Sims
45 / 84
RB Charles Sims
46 / 84
RB Charles Sims, WR Vincent Jackson
47 / 84
LB Lavonte David
48 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
49 / 84
RB Doug Martin
50 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
51 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
52 / 84
QB Jameis Winston
53 / 84
RB Doug Martin
54 / 84
RB Doug Martin
55 / 84
WR Vincent Jackson
56 / 84
TE Cameron Brate
57 / 84
TE Cameron Brate
58 / 84
TE Cameron Brate
59 / 84
DT Akeem Spence
60 / 84
WR Mike Evans
61 / 84
RB Doug Martin
62 / 84
RB Doug Martin
63 / 84
RB Doug Martin
64 / 84
RB Doug Martin
65 / 84
TE Brandon Myers
66 / 84
S Chris Conte
67 / 84
S Chris Conte, S Bradley McDougald
68 / 84
DE Jacquies Smith
69 / 84
DE Jacquies Smith
70 / 84
DE Howard Jones, DT Henry Melton
71 / 84
Head Coach Lovie Smith
72 / 84
LB Lavonte David
73 / 84
LB Lavonte David
74 / 84
LB Lavonte David
75 / 84
LB Lavonte David
76 / 84
LB Lavonte David
77 / 84
LB Lavonte David
78 / 84
LB Lavonte David
79 / 84
Bucs Celebrate David's Pick Six
80 / 84
Bucs Celebrate David's Pick Six
81 / 84
LB Bruce Carter
82 / 84
DE Jacquies Smith
83 / 84
Head Coach Lovie Smith
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston's performance was one of the best in Buccaneer history and was one of the best in NFL history. He became one of just two Buccaneer players to throw five touchdown passes in a game and is one of three rookies in league history to accomplish the feat. Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards en-route to the victory. He also failed to throw an interception, something he's done in five of his last six games.

WATCH: BUCCANEERS VS. EAGLES HIGHLIGHTS

2. RB Doug Martin
Martin's 235 rushing yards are the second-most in team history in a single game, only behind the 251 yards Martin picked up against the Raiders during his rookie season. He picked up more yards on Sunday than any running back in the NFL has in a single game this season. He, Charles Sims and Bobby Rainey combined for 287 rushing yards, the most in team history.  

**

  1. LB Lavonte David**
    Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier and Head Coach Lovie Smith had spoken about getting more "splash plays" from David. He provided just that against the Eagles. David recorded two of the Buccaneers' three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. David also recorded six tackles, all of which were solo, which were the second-most on the team.

4. DT Gerald McCoy
While David got two interceptions, McCoy got two sacks. With those sacks, McCoy moves up to No. 6 on the Bucs' all-time sack list, surpassing Brad Culpepper. McCoy also recorded three tackles and two quarterback hits in Tampa Bay's victory.

READ: RAPID REACTION FROM BUCS VS. EAGLES

5. WR Mike Evans
Evans was the Bucs' leading receiver, hauling in four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Evans was one of three Buccaneers to catch four passes, along with Vincent Jackson and Adam Humphries. Evans was also one of five Buccaneers to catch a touchdown pass, along with Jackson, Russell Shepard, Cameron Brate and Charles Sims.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cade Otton, The 'Swiss Army Knife' of Dave Canales' Offense

The connection between the run and pass? A look at Cade Otton's increased role in the Bucs reimagined offense
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice as Homecoming Nears

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who appeared in practice on Monday after missing time in the preseason, is looking forward to the Bucs' first game back in Minnesota since he joined the team
news

Updates: Behind Rachaad White, Bucs' Backfield Is a Committee

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Let the Games Begin | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about Trey Palmer's potential output as a rookie, the Bucs' plans at center in the wake of Ryan Jensen going to IR, and more
Advertising