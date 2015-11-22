5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston's performance was one of the best in Buccaneer history and was one of the best in NFL history. He became one of just two Buccaneer players to throw five touchdown passes in a game and is one of three rookies in league history to accomplish the feat. Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards en-route to the victory. He also failed to throw an interception, something he's done in five of his last six games.
2. RB Doug Martin
Martin's 235 rushing yards are the second-most in team history in a single game, only behind the 251 yards Martin picked up against the Raiders during his rookie season. He picked up more yards on Sunday than any running back in the NFL has in a single game this season. He, Charles Sims and Bobby Rainey combined for 287 rushing yards, the most in team history.
**
- LB Lavonte David**
Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier and Head Coach Lovie Smith had spoken about getting more "splash plays" from David. He provided just that against the Eagles. David recorded two of the Buccaneers' three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. David also recorded six tackles, all of which were solo, which were the second-most on the team.
4. DT Gerald McCoy
While David got two interceptions, McCoy got two sacks. With those sacks, McCoy moves up to No. 6 on the Bucs' all-time sack list, surpassing Brad Culpepper. McCoy also recorded three tackles and two quarterback hits in Tampa Bay's victory.
5. WR Mike Evans
Evans was the Bucs' leading receiver, hauling in four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Evans was one of three Buccaneers to catch four passes, along with Vincent Jackson and Adam Humphries. Evans was also one of five Buccaneers to catch a touchdown pass, along with Jackson, Russell Shepard, Cameron Brate and Charles Sims.