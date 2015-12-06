5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.
1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston finished the day completing 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. But what the stat sheet won't reflect is his last-minute, third-down scramble that enabled the Bucs to score the game-winning touchdown. Faced with a third-and-long, Winston picked up a chunk of yardage that would have moved the Bucs into field goal range with two minutes to play. After it looked like he had been stopped two or three yards shy of the first down, Winston picked up the first down with a second effort. A few plays later, he threw a dart to Mike Evans in the end zone to put the Bucs on top.
2. RB Doug Martin
Martin entered the game No. 2 on the NFL's rushing list and is, slowly but surely, catching Minnesota's Adrian Peterson. Martin picked up 95 yards on 25 attempts, bringing him to 1,133 on the season. After Peterson picked up just 18 yards against the Seahawks on Sunday, he has 1,182, just 49 more than Martin.
**
- WR Vincent Jackson**
When the Buccaneers needed a big play on Sunday, they could turn to Vincent Jackson. He led the Buccaneers with 87 receiving yards, all of which came on just three receptions. Jackson finished the day averaging 29 yards per catch with a long of 36. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans led the Bucs' in catches with five.
4. LB Lavonte David
David led the Buccaneers in tackles, picking up his 100th tackle of the season along the way. He recorded a team-high 11 tackles on Sunday, one more than Kwon Alexander, who finished second on the team. David also recorded two tackles for losses, along with an interception that sealed the victory for the Bucs in the final minutes of the game.
5. DE William Gholston
The Bucs were short-handed on the defensive line, to say the least. Gerald McCoy and Jacquies Smith, both starters, were sidelined with injuries, as was George Johnson, who has worked in with the starters. With those players out, Gholston had an excellent day, picking up two sacks, two tackle for losses and three tackles. Gholston recorded a critical sack in the first half, taking down Matt Ryan with the Falcons threatening inside Tampa Bay's five-yard line.