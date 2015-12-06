Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Five players who impressed in the Buccaneers' Week 13 victory over the Falcons.

Dec 06, 2015 at 09:00 AM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Week 13

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.

RB Doug Martin
1 / 125
RB Doug Martin
2 / 125
RB Doug Martin
3 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
4 / 125
LB Lavonte David
5 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
6 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
7 / 125
DT Tony McDaniel
8 / 125
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
9 / 125
RB Doug Martin
10 / 125
RB Doug Martin
11 / 125
OT Demar Dotson, G Ali Marpet
12 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
13 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
14 / 125
RB Charles Sims
15 / 125
RB Doug Martin
16 / 125
RB Charles Sims
17 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
18 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
19 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
20 / 125
QB Jameis Winston, RB Charles Sims
21 / 125
DT Tony McDaniel
22 / 125
DT Tony McDaniel
23 / 125
DT Tony McDaniel
24 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
25 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
26 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
27 / 125
LB Kourtnei Brown
28 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
29 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
30 / 125
RB Doug Martin
31 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
32 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
33 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
34 / 125
RB Doug Martin
35 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander, DE Will Gholston
36 / 125
DE Howard Jones
37 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
38 / 125
S Wright, CB Adjei-Barimah, LB David
39 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 125
WR Mike Evans
41 / 125
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
42 / 125
CB Alterraun Verner
43 / 125
CB Alterraun Verner
44 / 125
CB Alterraun Verner
45 / 125
Head Coach Lovie Smith
46 / 125
DT Tony McDaniel
47 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
48 / 125
RB Doug Martin
49 / 125
RB Doug Martin
50 / 125
Head Coach Lovie Smith
51 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
52 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
53 / 125
RB Charles Sims
54 / 125
TE Luke Stocker
55 / 125
RB Charles Sims
56 / 125
RB Doug Martin
57 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
58 / 125
DE Will Gholston
59 / 125
RB Bobby Rainey
60 / 125
DE Will Gholston, DT Henry Melton
61 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
62 / 125
S Keith Tandy
63 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
64 / 125
LB Lavonte David
65 / 125
WR Vincent Jackson
66 / 125
RB Doug Martin
67 / 125
RB Charles Sims
68 / 125
RB Doug Martin
69 / 125
RB Doug Martin
70 / 125
RB Doug Martin
71 / 125
RB Charles Sims
72 / 125
RB Bobby Rainey
73 / 125
DT Akeem Spence
74 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
75 / 125
RB Bobby Rainey
76 / 125
RB Doug Martin
77 / 125
RB Doug Martin
78 / 125
K Connor Barth
79 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
80 / 125
LB Danny Lansanah, LB Lavonte David
81 / 125
LB Lavonte David, LB Danny Lansanah
82 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
83 / 125
CB Sterling Moore
84 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Johnthan Banks
85 / 125
S Bradley McDougald
86 / 125
LB Lavonte David
87 / 125
DE Will Gholston
88 / 125
S Major Wright
89 / 125
LB Lavonte David
90 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
91 / 125
DE Kourtnei Brown
92 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
93 / 125
WR Vincent Jackson
94 / 125
WR Adam Humphries
95 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
96 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
97 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
98 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
99 / 125
No Title
100 / 125
RB Doug Martin
101 / 125
RB Doug Martin
102 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
103 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
104 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
105 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
106 / 125
RB Doug Martin
107 / 125
RB Doug Martin
108 / 125
WR Mike Evans
109 / 125
WR Mike Evans
110 / 125
No Title
111 / 125
WR Mike Evans
112 / 125
QB Jameis Winston
113 / 125
LB Lavonte David
114 / 125
Bucs Defense Celebrates
115 / 125
LB Lavonte David
116 / 125
OT Kevin Pamphile
117 / 125
WR Vincent Jackson
118 / 125
GM Jason Licht Celebrates the Win
119 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander
120 / 125
LB Lavonte David, DT Akeem Spence
121 / 125
LB Kwon Alexander, LB Danny Lansanah
122 / 125
C Joe Hawley
123 / 125
Head Coach Lovie Smith
124 / 125
QB Jameis Winston, P Jacob Schum
125 / 125
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston finished the day completing 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. But what the stat sheet won't reflect is his last-minute, third-down scramble that enabled the Bucs to score the game-winning touchdown. Faced with a third-and-long, Winston picked up a chunk of yardage that would have moved the Bucs into field goal range with two minutes to play. After it looked like he had been stopped two or three yards shy of the first down, Winston picked up the first down with a second effort. A few plays later, he threw a dart to Mike Evans in the end zone to put the Bucs on top.

READ: BUCS DOWN FALCONS, 23-19

2. RB Doug Martin
Martin entered the game No. 2 on the NFL's rushing list and is, slowly but surely, catching Minnesota's Adrian Peterson. Martin picked up 95 yards on 25 attempts, bringing him to 1,133 on the season. After Peterson picked up just 18 yards against the Seahawks on Sunday, he has 1,182, just 49 more than Martin.

**

  1. WR Vincent Jackson**
    When the Buccaneers needed a big play on Sunday, they could turn to Vincent Jackson. He led the Buccaneers with 87 receiving yards, all of which came on just three receptions. Jackson finished the day averaging 29 yards per catch with a long of 36. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans led the Bucs' in catches with five.

4. LB Lavonte David
David led the Buccaneers in tackles, picking up his 100th tackle of the season along the way. He recorded a team-high 11 tackles on Sunday, one more than Kwon Alexander, who finished second on the team. David also recorded two tackles for losses, along with an interception that sealed the victory for the Bucs in the final minutes of the game.

WATCH: EVANS CATCHES GAME-WINNING TD

5. DE William Gholston
The Bucs were short-handed on the defensive line, to say the least. Gerald McCoy and Jacquies Smith, both starters, were sidelined with injuries, as was George Johnson, who has worked in with the starters. With those players out, Gholston had an excellent day, picking up two sacks, two tackle for losses and three tackles. Gholston recorded a critical sack in the first half, taking down Matt Ryan with the Falcons threatening inside Tampa Bay's five-yard line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Buccaneers' list of unsigned free agents is continuing to shrink as the draft draws closer…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

news

Changes to Offensive Strategy, Draft Targets? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about how the Buccaneers' offensive system might be affected by the change at head coach, possible late-round draft targets and more

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

Advertising