5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

1. QB Jameis Winston

Winston finished the day completing 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. But what the stat sheet won't reflect is his last-minute, third-down scramble that enabled the Bucs to score the game-winning touchdown. Faced with a third-and-long, Winston picked up a chunk of yardage that would have moved the Bucs into field goal range with two minutes to play. After it looked like he had been stopped two or three yards shy of the first down, Winston picked up the first down with a second effort. A few plays later, he threw a dart to Mike Evans in the end zone to put the Bucs on top.