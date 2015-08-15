Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Five Buccaneers who performed well against the Vikings.

Aug 15, 2015 at 06:00 PM

Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Photos from the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Vikings.

QB Jameis Winston unleashes a pass in his first NFL game
QB Jameis Winston unleashes a pass in his first NFL game

WR Louis Murphy (18) makes a move after hauling in a pass from Jameis Winston. Murphy caught four passes from Winston for 54 yards in the first half.
WR Louis Murphy (18) makes a move after hauling in a pass from Jameis Winston. Murphy caught four passes from Winston for 54 yards in the first half.

TE Luke Stocker (88) and OT Donovan Smith (76) take off from the line during first half action.
TE Luke Stocker (88) and OT Donovan Smith (76) take off from the line during first half action.

QB Jameis Winston (3) takes steps as he nears the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run to close the second quarter.
QB Jameis Winston (3) takes steps as he nears the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run to close the second quarter.

QB Jameis Winston (3) celebrates with some of his receivers in the end zone after scoring on an eight-yard run, his first NFL touchdown.
QB Jameis Winston (3) celebrates with some of his receivers in the end zone after scoring on an eight-yard run, his first NFL touchdown.

RB Bobby Rainey round the corner after taking a handoff in first quarter action of the Bucs' first preseason game.
RB Bobby Rainey round the corner after taking a handoff in first quarter action of the Bucs' first preseason game.

QB Jameis Winston looks downfield for a receiver in second quarter action. He would end the day with two quarters of play, 9-of-19, 131 yards, one INT, one rushing TD.
QB Jameis Winston looks downfield for a receiver in second quarter action. He would end the day with two quarters of play, 9-of-19, 131 yards, one INT, one rushing TD.

K Pat Murray connects on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first Bucs' points of the game.
K Pat Murray connects on a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first Bucs' points of the game.

Rookie LB Kwon Alexander (58) wraps up Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in first half action.
Rookie LB Kwon Alexander (58) wraps up Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in first half action.

First-year Buccaneer DT Henry Melton (90) sacks Vikings' QB Shaun Hill to start the second quarter.
First-year Buccaneer DT Henry Melton (90) sacks Vikings' QB Shaun Hill to start the second quarter.

Bucs' Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on as his team faces the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 Preseason Week 1.
Bucs' Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on as his team faces the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 Preseason Week 1.

DE Larry English rounds the corner rushing Vikings' QB Shaun Hill.
DE Larry English rounds the corner rushing Vikings' QB Shaun Hill.

Second-year WR Mike Evans (13) battles Minnesota CB Jabari Price for a ball in the first quarter.
Second-year WR Mike Evans (13) battles Minnesota CB Jabari Price for a ball in the first quarter.

Three Bucs defenders gang tackle Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in Preseason Game 1 action.
Three Bucs defenders gang tackle Vikings' RB Matt Asiata in Preseason Game 1 action.

DE Lawrence Sidbury, who recovered a fumble in the second quarter, rushes Minnesota quarterback Shaun Hill.
DE Lawrence Sidbury, who recovered a fumble in the second quarter, rushes Minnesota quarterback Shaun Hill.

QB Jameis Winston scrambles from the pocket in his first NFL action.
QB Jameis Winston scrambles from the pocket in his first NFL action.

Head Coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard as his Buccaneers take on the Vikings.
Head Coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard as his Buccaneers take on the Vikings.

In the second quarter, TE Luke Stocker received a short Winston pass and took it up the sideline for an 18-yard gain on the Buccaneers touchdown drive.
In the second quarter, TE Luke Stocker received a short Winston pass and took it up the sideline for an 18-yard gain on the Buccaneers touchdown drive.

RB Charles Sims evades a tackler on a first half rush. He'd end the half with 11 yards rushing on two carries.
RB Charles Sims evades a tackler on a first half rush. He'd end the half with 11 yards rushing on two carries.

QB Jameis Winston ready to release a pass in his first preseason game.
QB Jameis Winston ready to release a pass in his first preseason game.

DT Gerald McCoy takes down Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon to start the first quarter.
DT Gerald McCoy takes down Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon to start the first quarter.

Winston hands it off up the middle to Bucs RB Doug Martin (22). Martin would finish his day with five rushes for 19 yards.
Winston hands it off up the middle to Bucs RB Doug Martin (22). Martin would finish his day with five rushes for 19 yards.

P Michael Koenen boots a first-half punt.
P Michael Koenen boots a first-half punt.

LB Lavonte David (54), LB Bruce Carter (50) and DE Jacquies Smith (56) look on after a play in the first series of the 2015 Bucs season.
LB Lavonte David (54), LB Bruce Carter (50) and DE Jacquies Smith (56) look on after a play in the first series of the 2015 Bucs season.

Head Coach Lovie Smith encourages his defenders as they exit the field after coming off the field in first half action.
Head Coach Lovie Smith encourages his defenders as they exit the field after coming off the field in first half action.

In his first game in red and pewter, first-year Buccaneer LB Bruce Carter (50) hits Minnesota RB Jerick McKinnon.
In his first game in red and pewter, first-year Buccaneer LB Bruce Carter (50) hits Minnesota RB Jerick McKinnon.

LB Bruce Carter (50), LB Lavonte David (54) and CB Leonard Johnson (29) stop RB Jerick McKinnon.
LB Bruce Carter (50), LB Lavonte David (54) and CB Leonard Johnson (29) stop RB Jerick McKinnon.

QB Jameis Winston looks down field. He ended the day with nine completions for 131 yards, including a 40-yard connection with Vincent Jackson, his first NFL completion.
QB Jameis Winston looks down field. He ended the day with nine completions for 131 yards, including a 40-yard connection with Vincent Jackson, his first NFL completion.

Bucs' defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (93) and George Johnson (94) celebrate after making a first quarter stop.
Bucs' defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (93) and George Johnson (94) celebrate after making a first quarter stop.

Rookie WR Kenny Bell returns a Vikings kickoff in first half action.
Rookie WR Kenny Bell returns a Vikings kickoff in first half action.

QB Jameis Winston throwing a pass in his first game as a Buccaneer.
QB Jameis Winston throwing a pass in his first game as a Buccaneer.

WR Vincent Jackson is on the receiving end of QB Jameis Winston's first NFL completion, a 40-yard connection, setting up a Buccaneers first-quarter field goal.
WR Vincent Jackson is on the receiving end of QB Jameis Winston's first NFL completion, a 40-yard connection, setting up a Buccaneers first-quarter field goal.

DT Gerald McCoy wraps up Vikes' RB Jerick McKinnon for no gain in early Preseason Game 1 action.
DT Gerald McCoy wraps up Vikes' RB Jerick McKinnon for no gain in early Preseason Game 1 action.

QB Mike Glennon (8) took over to start the second half.
QB Mike Glennon (8) took over to start the second half.

LB Josh Keyes (49) takes down Vikings' RB Josh Banyard for a loss in the third quarter.
LB Josh Keyes (49) takes down Vikings' RB Josh Banyard for a loss in the third quarter.

DE Lawrence Sidbury (left) causes a Vikings fumble in the third quarter, recovered by Leonard Johnson.
DE Lawrence Sidbury (left) causes a Vikings fumble in the third quarter, recovered by Leonard Johnson.

DE Da'Quan Bowers puts pressure on Vikings third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
DE Da'Quan Bowers puts pressure on Vikings third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

CB Leonard Johnson (29) celebrates with S Chris Hackett after recovering a third quarter Vikings fumble.
CB Leonard Johnson (29) celebrates with S Chris Hackett after recovering a third quarter Vikings fumble.

Rookie G Ali Marpet protects QB Mike Glennon.
Rookie G Ali Marpet protects QB Mike Glennon.

RB Mike James dives over a Vikings defender. He would end the day with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown.
RB Mike James dives over a Vikings defender. He would end the day with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown.

QB Mike Glennon (8), protected by C Jeremiah Warren and the Bucs O-Line, drops back for a pass in the third quarter.
QB Mike Glennon (8), protected by C Jeremiah Warren and the Bucs O-Line, drops back for a pass in the third quarter.

RB Mike James crosses the goal line for the Buccaneers' second touchdown of the night from three yards out.
RB Mike James crosses the goal line for the Buccaneers' second touchdown of the night from three yards out.

RB Mike James celebrates in the end zone after a three-yard rushing touchdown.
RB Mike James celebrates in the end zone after a three-yard rushing touchdown.

RB Mike James surrounded by teammates after his three-yard score in the third quarter.
RB Mike James surrounded by teammates after his three-yard score in the third quarter.

Second-string quarterback Mike Glennon ready to release a pass in Preseason Game 1 action. Glennon ended the day 9-of-17 for 98 yards.
Second-string quarterback Mike Glennon ready to release a pass in Preseason Game 1 action. Glennon ended the day 9-of-17 for 98 yards.

RB Dominique Brown rushed three times for 11 yards in the game.
RB Dominique Brown rushed three times for 11 yards in the game.

LB Larry Dean (53) trips up Vikings RB DuJuan Harris in the second half.
LB Larry Dean (53) trips up Vikings RB DuJuan Harris in the second half.

DT Caushaud Lyons (68) pops RB DuJuan Harris in the middle of the field.
DT Caushaud Lyons (68) pops RB DuJuan Harris in the middle of the field.

DE Larry English plows through an offensive lineman in pursuit of Viking QB Taylor Heinicke.
DE Larry English plows through an offensive lineman in pursuit of Viking QB Taylor Heinicke.

The Buccaneers pass rush pressures QB Taylor Heinicke in second half action.
The Buccaneers pass rush pressures QB Taylor Heinicke in second half action.

OL Matthew Masifilo (65) blocks for QB Seth Lobato (4), who ended the night 2-of-3 for 24 yards.
OL Matthew Masifilo (65) blocks for QB Seth Lobato (4), who ended the night 2-of-3 for 24 yards.

S Chris Hackett (35) and CB Brandon Dixon (39) share a tackle in the fourth quarter.
S Chris Hackett (35) and CB Brandon Dixon (39) share a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers defenders swarm Vikings RB Dominique Williams in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers defenders swarm Vikings RB Dominique Williams in the fourth quarter.

1. WR Louis Murphy
Just days after returning to practice following an ankle injury, Louis Murphy led the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards. Murphy, who was the Bucs' No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson in 2014, hauled in four passes for 54 yards. He caught an 18-yarder from Jameis Winston in the first half and averaged 13.5 yards per catch.

WATCH: BUCCANEERS VS. VIKINGS HIGHLIGHTS

2. RB Doug Martin
Martin's success might not be reflected on the stat sheet – five carries for 19 yards – but he was very effective on the Bucs' first and second drives of the game. Martin finished the game with 19 yards, one yard shy of Bobby Rainey, who led the team in rushing.

3. LB Khaseem Greene
Greene had the extra-effort play of the game, hawking down running back Dominique Williams as he headed for the end zone and punching the ball out of his hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by Kwon Alexander, resulting in a touchback. Greene finished tied for the team-lead with five tackles.

READ: BUCS GET LOSS, LEARNING EXPERIENCE

4. LB Kwon Alexander
Alexander was credited with four tackles, three of which were solo. But when he wasn't making the tackle, he was usually around the ball, or in pursuit of the ball carrier. Alexander played the MIKE linebacker position, mostly with the second group and as mentioned above, also recovered a fumble.

5. DT Henry Melton
When Melton was signed by the Buccaneers this offseason, the team hoped he could help bolster the interior defensive line's pass rush. He did just that on Saturday, taking down Shaun Hill in the first quarter for the Bucs' only sack. Melton also recorded a solo tackle and quarterback hit.

