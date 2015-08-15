5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Vikings

**

1. WR Louis Murphy

Just days after returning to practice following an ankle injury, Louis Murphy led the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards. Murphy, who was the Bucs' No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson in 2014, hauled in four passes for 54 yards. He caught an 18-yarder from Jameis Winston in the first half and averaged 13.5 yards per catch.

2. RB Doug Martin

Martin's success might not be reflected on the stat sheet – five carries for 19 yards – but he was very effective on the Bucs' first and second drives of the game. Martin finished the game with 19 yards, one yard shy of Bobby Rainey, who led the team in rushing.

3. LB Khaseem Greene

Greene had the extra-effort play of the game, hawking down running back Dominique Williams as he headed for the end zone and punching the ball out of his hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by Kwon Alexander, resulting in a touchback. Greene finished tied for the team-lead with five tackles.

4. LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander was credited with four tackles, three of which were solo. But when he wasn't making the tackle, he was usually around the ball, or in pursuit of the ball carrier. Alexander played the MIKE linebacker position, mostly with the second group and as mentioned above, also recovered a fumble.