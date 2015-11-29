5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Colts

1. Doug Martin is a beast.

The Bucs' running back is putting up some impressive numbers. For the second time in his career, Martin has rushed for 1,000 yards in a single season. He picked up 97 yards on just 14 carries in the Bucs' loss to the Colts, an average of 6.9 yards per carry. For the second week in a row, Martin picked up a run of 50 yards or longer; against the Colts, he had a long of 56. Martin is on pace to finish the season with 1,509 rushing yards. He's currently averaging 94 yards per game.