5 Takeaways from Mini-Camp, June 15

**
- Reserve wide receivers are showing up.**
The Buccaneers were without Vincent Jackson during Wednesday's practice, as they were on Tuesday. Jackson is nursing a minor injury that head coach Dirk Koetter said wouldn't have held him out were it training camp. With Jackson out, Russell Shepard, Kenny Bell and Adam Humphries all impressed. Humphries had one of the top plays of the day, catching a touchdown despite perfect coverage by Jude Adjei-Barimah. Bell caught a handful of touchdowns, including two on back-to-back plays near the end of practice while Shepard continued to excel catching the ball in traffic.
2. Versatility is helping depth on the D-line.
Of the four players who ran out with the first-team defensive line at the start of practice, two appeared at multiple positions throughout the day. Will Gholston began practice with the ones at defensive tackle but also took reps at defensive end. Robert Ayers played both defensive end and tackle, and was even asked to drop back into coverage from the interior of the defensive line.
**
Pictures from the Buccaneers' first mini-camp practice.
- Tight ends dominated seven-on-sevens.**
The Bucs ran seven-on-seven drills in the red zone at the start of practice, with the team's tight ends catching touchdowns on what seemed like every other play. Brandon Myers, Kivon Cartwright, Luke Stocker and Tevin Westbrook all found the end zone at a point during the drill. Cameron Brate continued the group's momentum in team drills at the end of practice, catching a handful of passes, including a beauty from Jameis Winston coming across the field.
4. Bernard Reedy can run.
During individual drills, the Bucs' receivers worked on "go" routes down the right sideline. The Buccaneers have several speedy wide receivers, including Bell and Donteea Dye, but Reedy's closing speed when the ball was in the air proved that he is just as fast, if not faster than his fellow receivers.
5. Vernon Hargreaves got another pick.
Hargreaves has been working with the second-team defense, but always seems to find a way to be around the football. He recorded an interception at the end of practice during team drills and tipped a ball, which would be intercepted by Keith Tandy, earlier in the day. Kwon Alexander also had an impressive pick, ripping the ball out of Shepard's hands in the end zone.