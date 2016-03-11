5 Things to Know About Robert Ayers

1. He once recorded 28 tackles in a game.

Ayers played collegiately at the University of Tennessee, where he played linebacker and eventually defensive end. Prior to arriving in Knoxville, Ayers was one of the nation's top high school linebackers at Marlboro County High School in South Carolina. During one of his high school games, Ayers recorded 28 tackles, according to his college bio. He also handled kick return duties as a high-schooler.