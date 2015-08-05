5 Things we've Learned so Far at Camp

**

1. Jameis Winston will be the Bucs' starting quarterback.

On July 31, the Buccaneers arrived for training camp. Later that same day, Head Coach Lovie Smith held a press conference and told the media that Jameis Winston would be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback. Winston has taken all of the first-team reps during the first four days of camp, while Mike Glennon ran with the second team.

2. Two starting spots on the offensive line are up for grabs.

The starting left tackle has changed almost daily since the Bucs took the field. One day it will be Kevin Pamphile and another it will be rookie Donovan Smith. As for right guard, Garrett Gilkey ran with the ones for the first two days of training camp, and then Kadeem Edwards stepped in as the starter for the third and fourth days. It should also be noted that rookie Ali Marpet has worked almost exclusively with the second team.

3. So are the two starting safety spots.

Name a safety on the Bucs' roster and there's a chance that they could be a starter come week one. Keith Tandy, Bradley McDougald, Major Wright and D.J. Swearinger have all worked with the first-team during training camp, and Chris Conte, who has been hurt since camp started, saw time with the ones during the spring. "You want to go to training camp and have a few guys at every position that you like," Coach Smith said. "It's like that with a couple guys. The safety competition is moving right along."

4. Doug Martin will be the Bucs' feature back.

The Bucs have three experienced running backs in Martin, Charles Sims and Bobby Rainey. After the second day of practice, Coach Smith said that Martin would be the team's go-to runner. "We talked about being able to establish the run," Smith said. "Doug will be the lead guy doing that, so it's very important that we open up some holes and let him do his thing."