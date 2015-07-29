Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Training Camp Storylines: Defense

A few storylines surrounding the Buccaneers' defense as training camp is set to begin on Saturday.

Jul 29, 2015 at 09:53 AM

Rookies at Spring Workouts

Buccaneers rookies at OTAs and mini-camp.

LB Kwon Alexander
1 / 20
WR Kenny Bell
2 / 20
DT Quayshawne Buckley
3 / 20
WR Kaelin Clay
4 / 20
DE Ryan Delaire
5 / 20
WR Donteea Dye
6 / 20
S Chris Hackett
7 / 20
WR Rannell Hall
8 / 20
WR Adam Humphies
9 / 20
FB Joey Iosefa
10 / 20
DT Caushaud Lyons
11 / 20
G Ali Marpet
12 / 20
OT Donovan Smith
13 / 20
QB Jameis Winston
14 / 20
LB Quinton Alston
15 / 20
RB Dominique Brown
16 / 20
LS Courtland Clavette
17 / 20
CB Deshazor Everett
18 / 20
LB Josh Keyes
19 / 20
DE Jamal Young
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Articles

Twitter reacts to campaign
Rookies get jump start
New marketing campaign

Camp storylines: Offense

Rookie safety to NFI

Photos

Cheer calendar shoot

Buccaneers' linebackers

Videos

Siege the Day

Rookies bowl w/ firefighters

lansanah-story.jpg



READ: OFFENSIVE STORYLINES1. A new signal-caller.
It's typical for the middle linebacker to be the one to call out the plays to the defense. For the Buccaneers, that will be Bruce Carter, who was signed as a free agent this spring after spending 2014 with Dallas. Mason Foster, now with Chicago, handled the team's play-calling duties last season. So far, Carter's been handling the responsibility well, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith.

2. The competition at safety.
Media in attendance for OTAs and mini-camp saw a variety of safeties working with the first-team defense, including Chris Conte and D.J. Swearinger, who will be playing their first season with Tampa this fall. They are among several Bucs that could end up starting this season; five-year veteran Major Wright, up-and-comer Bradley McDougald and 2012 draft pick Keith Tandy will compete for playing time in the defensive backfield.3. Lansanah vs. Alexander.
Danny Lansanah's windy road to the NFL took him through the UFL, to a handful of different NFL practice squads and eventually to a desk job before he emerged as one of the Buccaneers' starting outside linebackers last season. But there will always be competition, and Lansanah will have to hold off Alexander, a fourth-round draft pick out of LSU, to retain his starting job. **

  1. Can Jamal Young be this year's Cinderella story?**
    Jamal Young was working at a WalMart when he received a phone call from the Buccaneers telling him he had been signed as an undrafted free agent. Young hardly has any football experience – he played briefly at a community college after completing a career as a sprinter at Southern Mississippi – but has intriguing size (6-3, 240) and speed. He's working to make the team as a defensive end.

5. Who will start beside Gerald McCoy?
McCoy has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the game; Pro Football Focus went as far as naming him the league's best pass-rushing defensive tackle in 2014. But who will earn the other defensive tackle spot? Clinton McDonald started 13 games last season while Akeem Spence started five, but Henry Melton, who was signed from the Cowboys this spring, will also be in the mix to earn the starting job. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

The Bucs dipped into the veteran ranks of free agency following last weekend's draft, signing former Packers safety Raven Greene and former Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones 
news

Bucs' Kacy Rodgers Wins 2020 Defensive Line Coach of the Year

Rodgers was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year by coaches across the league for 2020.
news

Bucs' Offense Rides Momentum into 2021

The Buccaneers fielded a very strong offense with Tom Brady in charge in 2020, and with the experience of last year, the momentum of the last two months and the roster almost completely intact, that offense should be even better in 2021
news

2021 Bucs Draft Grade Roundup

Now that the real thing has come and gone, how do analysts think the Bucs fared with their 2021 draft class?
Advertising